Xiaomi has blocked the installation of Google services on a number of smartphones. This is reported by the GizmoChina edition.

Representatives of the Chinese corporation confirmed to reporters that it is impossible to install applications of the American company on smartphones that are not designed for Google’s service structure. “This is not surprising, since most devices in China do not support Google Media Services (GMS), since the company’s services are prohibited in the country,” the authors of the publication noted.

The company did not disclose the list of devices on which Google services cannot be installed. However, some users reported that such models include at least the Redmi K30 Ultra and Redmi 10X 5G. The restrictions apply to devices sold in China – users in other regions can install Google services on their devices.

Reporters noticed that the company is developing its own MIUI shell for the Android operating system. User complaints about the shutdown of Google services began to appear after the release of a new firmware version – MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi has previously filed a lawsuit against the United States seeking exclusion from the American blacklist. The inclusion of the Chinese corporation in the sanctions list of companies from China became known in mid-January. According to Washington, Xiaomi and eight other companies may be associated with the PRC military industry.