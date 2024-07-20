A few months ago, Xiaomi officially made its debut on the global automotive market. A decision that actually matured several years ago, in 2021 to be precise, and it was all the “fault” of the Trump administration: when the United States led by the former Tycoon decided to include Xiaomi in the list of companies to to sanctionthe Chinese giant leader in the production of smartphones and household appliances has understood that what it was the right time to build its first electric car.

The first electric car signed Xiaomi

“I received a phone call from a friend saying that we had been sanctioned. For us it was like a out of the blue – Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, said – But if it hadn’t been for the huge impact of unexpected US sanctions, we would never have entered the complex automotive sector so recklessly.” Xiaomi’s CEO addressed the issue at an annual event in Beijing, calling it a “accident“ the one that happened with Trump and recounting that after learning of the news of the sanctions he called an emergency meeting of the board of directors that gave the green light to his project to develop an electric car.

The SU7 born thanks to…sanctions

We recall that Xiaomi has contested the sanctions of 2021 in a federal court, thus obtaining the annulment of the US government’s action that would have limited local investments in May of that year. At that point, Lei said, the development of what is now known as the Xiaomi SU7, the first electric sports model of the Chinese brand, definitively got underway. A car on which Xiaomi places great expectations: the company in fact plans to deliver at least 100,000 SU7 units by November (there were already over 25,000 at the end of June), with a target of 120,000 sales (at the beginning of the year the target was 76,000 sales).