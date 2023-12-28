Here we are, after a thousand announcements and rumors, Xiaomi presents its first electric car. It's called SU7, it has a futuristic design, with the headlights copied in no uncertain terms from those of the McLaren 720and it will be on the market in 2025. In short, the Chinese giant is serious and after having become the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world (it is also one of the main suppliers of tablets, smartwatches, headphones and electric scooters) it is now focusing firmly on cars.

Debut in 2025

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, today unveiled the SU7, a sedan expected to hit the market in 2025. The model is integrated with Xiaomi software to enable the functionality of the company's range of devices and will be produced by local manufacturer BAIC. “The goal is to become one of the top five automotive manufacturers in the world through 15-20 years of hard work,” Lei said.

The SU7's batteries will be supplied by China's largest electric automaker, BYD, and domestic battery giant CATL.

Tesla and BYD in the crosshairs

Many top tech companies in China – the world's largest auto market – have recently invested in the country's electric vehicle sector, where foreign companies have struggled to establish themselves. BYD was the undisputed leader of the Chinese electric vehicle market in Novemberwith more than 300,000 models sold, far ahead of Tesla's more than 80,000, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has achieved rapid growth thanks to its strategy of marketing high-end devices at affordable prices, initially sold directly through online channels. In 2021 the company was blacklisted by the United States due to alleged ties to the Chinese military.