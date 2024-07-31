Xiaomi EV is the electric vehicle division of the Chinese gadget brand and announces an expansion of its factory capacity.

Initially Xiaomi EV had a goal of making 100,000 deliveries of electric vehicles for this year, but once the factory expansion is completed, it will be able to reach that goal by early November – almost two months ahead of schedule.

The news of the plant expansion comes after the grand launch of its first electric vehicle. Xiaomi SU7 has already reached more than 30,000 deliveries in just three months.

Although the production increase caused a slight pause in operations, although according to the company, this would not affect delivery targets, Xiaomi EV remains confident in its ability to exceed deliveries in the month and is on track to achieve an even more ambitious target by the end of the year.

It is worth noting that July is shaping up to be another record month for Xiaomi EV, with deliveries of the SU7 expected to exceed 10,000 units. The advanced EV is undoubtedly enjoying enormous popularity.

The company plans to further expand its distribution network across China, aiming to have 220 retail stores, 135 service stores and 53 delivery centers in 59 cities by December.

This is the Xiaomi EV SU7

Xiaomi SU7 is available in China in three variants, ranging from 700km to 830km of range. Its interior is packed with technology, the main screen uses the Xiaomi HyperOS system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and it has two iPads for rear passengers.

It features the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform that enables autonomous driving through Xiaomi Pilotarles, as well as in-cabin functions and other features. Thanks to this platform, the vehicle will be able to drive itself, as well as recognize pedestrians or predict collisions and other features such as parking itself.

Fast charging is one of its main features. In about 5 minutes you will have 138 km of autonomy and in 15 minutes about 350 km in the 486 V version. The 800V version almost doubles the range without charging.

This fully electric sedan offers a top speed of 265 km/h and, thanks to its powerful electric motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km in just 2.78 seconds and achieves braking from 100 to 0 km in just 33.3 km.

What do you think about this electric vehicle, comment in our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.