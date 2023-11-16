The Chinese telephony giant Xiaomi launches into the world of EV electric carswith a total investment of 10 billion dollars over the next 10 years. The first model of the Chinese giant is the sedan SU7which will be marketed in 2024.

Xiaomi SU7 electric car, preview

Xiaomi from smartphones to cars, with its first electric vehicle called EV SU7. The dimensions of the car are those of a sedan, with 4,997 m in length, 1,963 m in width and 1,455 m in height. The Xiaomi electric car will be offered in three versions: standard, Pro and Maxrecalling a distinction similar to that present in smartphones.

Xiaomi’s first electric car, called SU7, is arriving in China

The car is shaped like a coupe, with a closed front, retractable handles and lidar sensors on the roof. On the side, the beautiful rims stand out two-tone breeds and the “MI” logo in the hubcap, with 19 and 20 inch wheels.

Engine, battery and autonomy

From a technical point of view, the Xiaomi SU7 will be offered with two motorization options: a single motor 220 kW (300 hp) with rear-wheel drive and a configuration double engineone at the front and one at the rear, of 220 kW and 275 kW respectively, for 490 kW (665 hp) of total power. The single motor version uses batteries supplied by BYDwhile the dual-motor configuration uses a battery pack CATL with NMC cells (nickel-manganese-cobalt).

Xiaomi SU7 seen from behind

While there are no specific details about the battery, there has been talk in the past of a capacity of 101 kWh and a system from 800V. Weight varies from 1,980 kg to 2,205 kg. Top speeds are limited to 210 km/h and 265 km/h for the most powerful version. In the most powerful configuration, the braking system will be entrusted to Brembo.

Xiaomi electric cars

Already at the beginning of 2021 the Chinese giant by voice of its CEO She Jun had announced its entry into the world of EV electric vehicles and in September 2021 it formalized its commitment by announcing a mega investment of 10 billion in the next 10 years.

Xiaomi will be able to produce starting from 2024 150,000 units of electric cars per yearwith the aim of doubling volumes in the future.

She Jun, CEO of Xiaomi

In this new business She Jun has created a team dedicated to the development and production of EV vehicles, with the aim, it says, of revitalizing the automotive industry and innovating its potential development. He also bought an autonomous driving technology company named after him Deepmotion Tech. This is because the group has started to focus on building technologies and talent related to the automotive sector.

Xiaomi electric car price

The price of the first Xiaomi electric car will probably be between 30,000 and 40,000 euros. Marketing will begin in 2024 in China and will then also be extended to Europe and Italy.

Who is Xiaomi?

Xiaomi is a Chinese company that designs, develops and sells technological products such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, household appliances and accessories. Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has become one of the largest consumer electronics companies in China and is expanding its presence in other international markets. Xiaomi’s new challenge is in the electric car market, with the aim of providing affordable vehicles and with a high level of integrated technology.

