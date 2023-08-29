Xiaomi, the Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones and other electronic devices, posted net attributable profit of 3,666 million yuan (465.6 million euros) in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1,365 million yuan (173.4 million euros) obtained during the same period of the previous year, 168.6% more, as reported by the company on Tuesday.

Billing between May and June reached 67,355 million yuan (8,555 million euros), 4% less. By business segments, the sale of smartphones It continued to be Xiaomi’s main activity, with revenues totaling 36,596 million yuan (4,648 million euros), 13.4% less. Sales reached 33.2 million terminals, 8.8% more, and represented a world share of 12.9%.

In second place was the division of products related to lifestyle and the Internet of Things (IoT), which accounted for 22,254 million yuan (2,827 million euros), 12.3% more. The sale of services through the Internet closed the quarter with 7,444 million yuan (945.5 million euros) in revenue, 6.8% more.

The cost of products sold contracted 8.9%, to 53,194 million yuan (6,757 million euros), while the research and development (R&D) item rose 21% compared to the second quarter of 2022, up to 4,555 million yuan (578.6 million euros). In addition, sales and marketing expenses reached 4,477 million yuan (568.7 million euros), 16% less, and administrative expenses decreased by 13.1%, to 1,143 million yuan (145.2 million euro).

In short, total expenses fell by 7.9%, to 63,369 million yuan (8,049 million euros). To this amount we must add a positive impact due to investor valuations of 275.8 million yuan (35 million euros).

The Chinese manufacturer earned 7,882 million yuan (1,001 million euros) in the first half, 844.2% more, although it saw its income decrease by 11.6%, to 126,832 million yuan (16,110 million euros). . “During the second quarter of 2023, we have continued to execute our key corporate strategy of ‘dual emphasis on scale and profitability'”, the company explained, adding that it has maintained its “leading market position” in each of the sectors in those operated by Xiaomi, while “it has reduced costs and improved efficiency.” However, the board of directors has decided not to distribute an interim dividend for the results of the semester.

Xiaomi has reported that it had, as of June 30, 32,464 full-time employees, of which 93.3% were in China. 51.9% of the workers were engaged in R&D work.

