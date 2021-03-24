Xiaomi go through an unbeatable present in part thanks to the downfall of one of its main rivals, Huawei, due to the effect of the United States sanctions. According to the latest reports, the Chinese technology doubled its profits in 2020, year in which it sold 17.5% more smartphones, and which positions it behind Samsung and Apple.

According to the income statement that the company submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the net profit stood at 20,356 million yuan (3,122 million dollars) in 2020, which represents an increase of 102.7% compared to the last year.

However, Xiaomi also offers an adjusted calculation of the results that excludes, among other factors, the effects of changes in the value of investments of the company, and would leave the net profit at 13,006 million yuan (1,995 million dollars), 12.8% higher than the same figure in 2019.

Xiaomi sold 17.5% more smartphones during 2020. Photo: REUTERS.

In the last two years, the technology company has already made alternative calculations before the multimillion-dollar premium granted in 2018 to its CEO, Lei Jun, which caused the net profit to fall by 25.9% in 2019 despite the fact that its turnover increased by 17 , 7%.

In 2020, Xiaomi’s revenue rose by 19.4% to 245,866 million yuan (37,711 million dollars).

Smartphones and international markets

The company continues to receive most of its turnover from its business from smart phones, which went from reporting 59.3% to 61.9% of the total, after revenues from that segment rose 24.6% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the income derived from the so-called “lifestyle products and the internet of things (IoT)”, ranging from televisions and laptops to air purifiers or robot vacuum cleaners, advanced less, 8.6%, and fell from 30.2% of the total to 27.4%.

Billing for internet services, which continues to represent less than 10% of the total, rose 19.7% in 2020, mainly thanks to the advertising and games.

Regarding the geographical distribution, China continues to be the main market for Xiaomi although, if the trend continues, it is possible that it will soon cease to be the case: in 2019 its weight was 55.7% of total income and in 2020, of 50.2%, while the remaining 49.8% already comes from foreign markets.

The billing in other countries – Xiaomi sells products in more than a hundred markets – it rose 34.1% in 2020.

Despite not having an official presence in Argentina, the company highlights the role of Latin American countries among its emerging markets, by reaching the fourth position in sales in the fourth quarter, which represents a growth of 215% and reports a market share in that territory of 9.1%, while in the same period of 2019 it was 2.7%.

Expectations for 2021

Xiaomi experienced a positive 2020 and this was reflected in the valuation of its shares in Hong Kong, which rose more than 200 percent.

Part of the optimism of its investors was due to the fact that in the last three months, the global share of the smartphone market of its rival Huawei plummeted due to the sanctions imposed by Washington – which prevent it, among other things, from accessing the operating system. Android-, falling for the first time in six years of the top 5 sellers.

In fact, among the top five, Xiaomi was the one that grew the most in the last quarter by increasing its sales by 31%, a milestone that was also transferred to the global of the year, by growing by 19% in an adverse context, since global cellular sales fell 7%, according to Canalys.

Xiaomi ranks third in the ranking of phone manufacturers worldwide. Source: Counterpoint.

However, after the joy of the end of 2020 came the unexpected inclusion, in mid-January, of Xiaomi in a blacklist compiled by the USA. of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese Army – which the firm always denied – which was accompanied by the prohibition for US investors to buy its shares.

This meant that Xiaomi’s titles lost more than 33% of their value in less than two months and made its board of directors announce, on March 12, a share buyback plan valued at HK $ 10 billion ($ 1,289 million) to show confidence.

However, a day later an American judge agreed to an appeal filed by Xiaomi against Washington’s decision, considering that the arguments that would prove the alleged links with the Chinese Armed Forces were “deeply flawed”, and since then the actions of the company have risen almost 24%.

With information from EFE.