You have one Xiaomi crashed that suddenly does not let you access all its features by alternating black screens with short seconds in which you see the screen with all your icons but if you click on it do not respond? You will think that it is to be thrown away because it is now unusable and instead you must know that you have another chance.

Thanks to the method that I am about to show you in fact, you will go from one Xiaomi crash to a brand new Xiaomi, which you can start using again, saving a lot of money that you would have had to spend to buy a new one.

Xiaomi crashed: here’s what you need to do to bring it back to life, in a few simple steps.

Before starting, I must inform you that this procedure will give you back your brand new smartphone, but it will reset everything you have in memory, including mites that have crept into the device’s circuits. So here’s what you need to do:

First make sure the battery is at least 30% because it takes some energy to use the hard reset technique, that as you can see, only the name says it all! So, are you ready to say goodbye to your crashing Xiaomi? Street:

1) Turn the phone off;

2) Press and hold the 2 buttons at the same time ignition + menu until this screen appears:

Of the three options, you click the highlighted one, namely “Wipe Data“. Once selected, confirm it with a click on ” confirm“:

3) Once you have confirmed, click on the word ” Bake to Main Menu“:

4) A new screen will appear: you will need to select “Rebot“:

5) Then click on “Rebot to System “:

Finished!

Now you will have to wait for the system to start and you will have your Xiaomi as new. In this regard you must know that as you start the smartphone you will have to reset everything, just like you did on the day of purchase.

You will be able to download all the apps with the backup of the conversations if it is WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger, all the files will be recovered, provided that during the time when your device was working well, you have performed the backup on regular dates. of everything you were meant to save.

If, on the other hand, you have not made the backup copies, you will have to put your heart in peace and start building new memories. This would also have happened by purchasing a new smartphone.

From the moment you download the app, for example from WhatsApp, you are asked for some information and a confirmation code but everything you wrote and shared before the Xiaomi crashed must have been saved, otherwise you won’t have any trace of it. Who knows, it could be a way to start from scratch.

Always remember, if there is something you care about that you keep on a smartphone, that it is always better to have one or two backup pairs, in the name of you never know, precisely because you do not know when these devices will decide to enter. and we will have to think as a priority, to save his life.