Xiaomi announced that it is working to eliminate the massive failure in updating smartphones

The Chinese corporation Xiaomi is working to fix an update glitch that turns smartphones around the world into bricks. This was reported on the company's official page on the social network. “In contact with”.

The company also apologized for the inconvenience caused to customers.

In the comments TASS The Russian Xiaomi support service stated that the problem is not widespread. They recommended rebooting the device again, and if this does not help, reset the gadget to factory settings.

Previously, users of Xiaomi smartphones complained of a massive failure. The problem is that after a reboot, the smartphone does not start in normal mode, but goes into cyclic reboot mode. It is impossible to use the gadget in this mode.

At the end of February, GS Group analysts said that by the end of 2023, Chinese smartphone manufacturers had managed to flood the Russian market with their equipment. The share of Chinese smartphones in the Russian market increased by 4 percentage points.