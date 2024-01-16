Rome, 16 Jan. – As it prepares to enter the automotive market with the SU7 sports sedan, Xiaomi announces that Chris Bangle will be a strategic consultant for its EV Design. The American designer, well known for his managerial roles in the design of automotive groups (Opel, Fiat, BMW) and for 15 years Managing Director of Chris Bangle Associates Srl, an Italian company based in Clavesana (Cuneo), engaged in strategic consultancy, in product design and animation, has in fact signed a collaboration with the large group for the automotive sector regarding electric cars.

As strategic design consultant, Chris Bangle – we read in a note – will have the task of guiding future projects, to bring out the key concepts and brand image of Xiaomi in the automotive field. The beginning of the collaboration took place in recent weeks with a visit to the Xiaomi design center in Shanghai and Beijing in December 2023, which allowed Chris Bangle to meet and get to know the automotive design team led by Tianyuan Li, Head of Xiaomi Design Automotive Group, former BMW designers, to examine the work done so far and establish the foundations of strategic consultancy.

As Tianyuan Li, Head of Xiaomi EV Design, points out, “the SU7 is the first contribution we created for the automotive industry. In the research and development process, design was a crucial part, because we believe that good design can make more vivid products. Our future collaboration with Chris Bangle will bring a better vision and mutual potential to the design of Xiaomi EV. Together we will help Xiaomi EV lead the new era of intelligent mobile space.” For his part, Bangle defined “Xiaomi's automotive design team as extremely talented and professional. Given the speed and depth with which this tech company has committed itself to the automotive sector, the product obtained is remarkable. I am proud to be able to help Xiaomi – a company well known for excellence in product design – to create a new emotional aesthetic with their car models. An aesthetic that I am sure will take the entire company to a new level of engaging design.”