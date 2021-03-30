The third of the world’s cell phone manufacturers, the Chinese brand Xiaomi, celebrate this year your eleventh anniversary and to face the next decade decided to change its brand image, with a logo redesign It reflects “the meaning of life”.

To do this, they changed the background of edges and straight lines for another rounded one, with a shape that introduces the balance between circle and square, but orange is maintained as a corporate color, although black and silver gray were added.

The company explained that although it may appear to be minor tweaks, the new logo is an encapsulation of Xiaomi’s inner spirit.

The first product to arrive with the new logo is a ecologic bag made with Tyvek fabric, a material “with a lot of technology”, which is “extremely ecological”, since it does not have chemical elements and is 100% recyclable. After incineration, no residue remains, according to the company.

On the left, the new Xiaomi design. Photo: DPA.

The logo was revealed on Tuesday, on the second day of its product launch event.

In the first part, it unveiled the new components of the Mi 11 family, various charging stations, a new router, the sixth generation of its activity bracelet and even a projector for the home.

Xiaomi abandoned the edges and straight lines for another rounded one. Photo: REUTERS.

Xiaomi got back its foldable phone Mi Mix Fold

As for its new phones, the Chinese brand added MI 11’s family the new foldable device My Mix Fold, which offers a great 8-inch screen when extended and integrates the new proprietary Surge C1 processor to enhance liquid lens camera capabilities.

This computer uses an 8.01-inch AMOLED screen that is hidden inside when folded. While when deployed, it leaves a 6.52-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on the outside.

The company indicated that it is a focused team to see audiovisual content or playing video games, and complements the experience with four ethereal speakers, with sound optimized by Harman Kardon.

This cell phone is also aimed at the professional field, with multi-screen functions, and a desktop mode that reproduces the experience of using a computer.

In security, Xiaomi introduced the one click function, which closes the cameras, microphones and deactivates the GPS with a single click.

Mi Mix Fold, the folding cell phone with an 8-inch screen and Dolby Vision technology. Photo: DPA.

The company assures that it is a team meant to last, since it can be bent a million times thanks to its lighter hinge and the non-magnetic resistance steel sheet that it integrates.

Complete the features with a 5,020mAh battery with a 67W fast charging system and the Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G connectivity and a butterfly design cooling system.

The Mi Mix Fold’s camera 100 megapixels integrates the first liquid lens, which is assimilates the lens of the human eye, according to the company, to achieve a quick focal length adjustment, such that with just one lens it can do the tele macro function. It also incorporates its own Surge C1 processor, designed to improve the functions of the camera.

It will have a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. There will also be a special edition 3D ceramic with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

