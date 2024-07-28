Amazon has an essential offer for many technology lovers, it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro + cell phone from 512GB and 12GB RAM what happened from cost $9,000 to only $7,198 pesos.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro + It is a cell phone that surprises from the first glance. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ 2712×1220 resolution ensuring clear viewing with vibrant colors to enjoy series or movies.

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ does not disappoint. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processorthis device guarantees superior efficiency. Its 12GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity internal provide the necessary support to handle multiple applications simultaneously without losing fluidity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Photography is one of the strong points of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+. With a three-lens system, the 200MP main camera, Assisted by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), it ensures superior quality photos, eliminating blurry images and capturing every detail with precision.

For those looking for sustained performance throughout the day, the 5000 mAh battery with fast charging 120W of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is a standout feature. This technology allows the device to be charged from 0 to 100% in a matter of minutes, ensuring that it is always ready for use.

Durability is also a priority in this model. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has IP51 protection splash-proof and is equipped with glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5offering additional resistance against minor drops and scratches.

If you are looking for a cell phone that offers excellent performance, massive storage capacity and exceptional photo quality, this offer is an opportunity you cannot miss.