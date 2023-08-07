The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition Stormtrooper earphones. The reported discount is €21.11, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for these earphones is 115€. The current price is not the lowest ever: there was a slightly higher discount for a couple of hours during the day, perhaps a pricing error that has been corrected at the current offer. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition Stormtrooper earphones they have a powerful ANC chip which guarantees support for noise cancellation technology (up to 40 dB). These earbuds also feature triple microphones that make calls crystal clear, even in the noisiest places. It has three different listening modes depending on the noise level around us. Obviously it is also possible to set a transparency mode to be able to hear what surrounds us without having to remove the earphones. The battery promises seven hours of use: with the case you get to 32 hours.