The Xiaomi Buds 3 are one of the latest models of wireless headphones made by Xiaomi, a high-performance device capable of capturing users who have recorded fairly satisfactory sales. However, you may not know that the company has even decided to create a special version dedicated to one of the most famous sagas and love ever: Star Wars!

The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition Stormtrooper also arrive in Italy!

If you are a die-hard Star Wars fan then you will certainly already have a fairly large collection of DVDs and gadgets of all kinds, ready to embellish the shelves of your bedroom and remind you of your passion every day. But have you ever thought of being able to also have comfortable and performing earphones dedicated to the brand? Xiaomi has thought about it and has created its own Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition Stormtrooper!

In concrete terms, these are nothing more than the classic Buds 3 without any hardware changes, but with a unique design dedicated to Star Wars. In fact, the Stormtrooper helmet will be depicted on the case and you will also find earphones a hexagon that recalls the symbol of the empire. All in black and white, of course!

The headphones were already available on the market but not in Italy, but the situation has finally changed and you can now find them on Amazon at a cost of 109 euros. Finally, below we leave you the technical data sheet of the device: after all, performance is also an important factor before proceeding with the purchase.