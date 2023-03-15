Xiaomi Black Shark 6 is the latest awaited device from the weblog Xiaomi and developed by its gaming smartphone division. These are high-performance devices suitable for those who use their mobile phone to enjoy their games and today we are here as this new model that is about to debut is now showing itself in some interesting premieres live photo!

Xiaomi Black Shark 6 is shown in some live photos!

If you love gaming then perhaps you will also be updated on the latest models of gaming smartphones. Surely Xiaomi has made itself known in the sector, both for high-performance devices and for some internal rumors according to which the Shark division it’s not going very wellhaving difficulty making new models.

In any case Xiaomi Black Shark 6 will arrive, and indeed, apparently some devices are already around. This is testified by a recent announcement published on the Chinese site Youxianyu, a portal for the sale of used devices. The cell phone went on sale for 3900 yuan which corresponds to about 530 euros, although unfortunately this information does not tell us much about what the final price of the product will be.

Anyway, you can see the photos in the gallery above and to make matters worse, the announcement opens our eyes to other device specifications: first, an interface will be used JOY IU 13, the device will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 12GB of ram and 512GB of storage. Charging won’t be bad either: 120W

Aesthetically, the smartphone resembles its predecessor even if in reality on the back this time we find a large block dedicated to the cameras, including a main 64 MegaPixel Sony IMX686. What do you think of this Xiaomi Black Shark 6?