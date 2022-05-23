It had already been talked about a few months ago in some rumors, but today the official confirmation arrives directly from the two interested parties, Xiaomi and Leica have in fact formalized their partnership aimed at creating a new era in the world of mobile photography.

This collaboration will see its first fruits a Julyit seems that the first Xiaomi smartphone with a Leica camera will see the light during the summer and we will therefore be able to get a first taste of this “new era”.

Except for particular problems, it is still a long-term partnership between Xiaomi and Leica, so we will then have the opportunity to see the Leica cameras also on future devices, such as the future Xiaomi 13 for example. As for the smartphone released in July, the most likely hypothesis is that it is Xiaomi 12 Ultraa premium-end device that will be the company’s new spearhead.

Xiaomi and Leica together for a new era in the world of mobile photography

Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of the Xiaomi group he has declared: “Xiaomi focuses on creating the ultimate user experience and has always hoped to explore the capabilities of smartphone photography to the extreme. Xiaomi and Leica agree on research and ideas and appreciate each other’s benefits and the industry. This cooperation will provide a big boost to Xiaomi’s imaging strategy. During the cooperation, from optical design to the fine-tuning of aesthetic orientations, the innovative technologies, product philosophies and imaging preferences of both sides experienced an unprecedented collision and fusion.“.

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AGhe then added: “It is an honor to announce long-term strategic cooperation with Xiaomi today. Leica and Xiaomi are both global premium brands, and during this unprecedented deep collaboration process, both sides have successfully worked towards the lens, bringing customers a new era of mobile photography. We are convinced that the first flagship smartphone with an imaging focus developed together makes the pioneering progress of both companies visible. We will provide consumers with exceptional image quality in mobile photography, classic Leica aesthetics, unrestricted creativity, and usher in a new era of mobile imaging.“.

The assumptions are therefore very interesting and we are eager to see the results of this collaboration, Xiaomi has always focused a lot on the performance of the camera and we expect that the next models will have even more to offer to fans of the sector.