Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are scheduled to launch globally on September 26. The Chinese brand continues its partnership with Leica to offer a better option to capture every moment.

The new Xiaomi 14T series will be co-designed with Leica lenses but will include new additions to Leica color profiles, improving the photos and videos captured with the brand’s sensors.

Although we do not have the final design for this series, a user of TikTok shared a video, which has since been removed, but it gives us a look at the back of the phones. Everything indicates that they continue with the same design language, although the camera part does change.

The images that are circulating put the Xiaomi 14T Pro with a flatter design and with a frosted glass and a kind of glossy finish. While the normal version would have a curved rear glass.

Possible characteristics

Both the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro could feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering bright and smooth visuals in games.

Xiaomi 14T Specifications

AMOLED display: 6.67 inches – 1.5K 144Hz

Processor: Dimensity 8300U

Rear camera: Sony IMX906 50 MP + 50 MP 2.6x 50mm telephoto + ultra wide angle 12 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Water/dust resistance: IP68 rating

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications

AMOLED display: 6.67 inches – 1.5K 144Hz

Processor: Dimensity 9300

Rear Camera: 50MP LF900 + 50MP 2.6x 60mm Telephoto + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Water/dust resistance: IP68 rating

On September 26th we will be able to know all the details of the new Xiaomi 14T series, which is almost a fact that we will see it in our country. You will be able to see the launch from the official site from the Chinese brand.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.