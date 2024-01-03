Xiaomi has officially unveiled the five main technologies of Xiaomi EV (electric motor, battery, Xiaomi die-casting, Xiaomi Pilot autonomous driving and intelligent cabin), with which it aims to redefine the technology of the automotive industry.

Lei Jun, founder, president and CEO of Xiaomi Group said “Xiaomi has decided to invest ten times as much, starting from the development of fundamental core technologies, committing to building an exceptional vehicle. Through 15-20 years of efforts, Xiaomi aims to become one of the top five global car manufacturers.” Xiaomi EV is committed to a bottom-up approach, starting from the development of core technologies and in-depth independent research in key technology areas. With the commitment to “double investment, conscientiously building a great machine”, Xiaomi EV invested over CNY 10 billion in the early stage of research and development. The R&D team includes over 3,400 engineers and over a thousand technical experts in critical fields both in China and abroad.

Xiaomi presented its electric motors independently developed and produced, HyperEngine V6/V6 and HyperEngine V8. The three electric motors, which employ innovative technologies such as bi-directional full oil cooling technology, S-shaped oil circuit design and staggered silicon steel lamination design, rival the performance of traditional V8 powertrains and large V6s from the internal combustion engine era, pushing the boundaries of industry performance to new levels. In particular, the HyperEngine V8, with a maximum speed of 27,200 rpm, a power of 425 kW and a peak torque of 635 Nm, sets a global record for electric motors. To enable the industry standard above 27,200 rpm.

For cooling design, HyperEngine V8 adopts bi-directional full oil cooling technology and S-shaped oil circuit design. HyperEngine V8s is under development and will be mass-produced and implemented in Xiaomi electric vehicles in Among them, the HyperEngine supermotor V6 has a maximum power of 299 HP and a maximum torque of 400 N m, while the super HyperEngine V6 engine reaches a maximum power of 374 HP and a maximum torque of 500 N m. Xiaomi also independently developed the CTB integrated battery technology through innovative inverted cell technology, a multi-functional elastic middle layer and a minimalist wiring system; features a battery integration efficiency of 77.8%, the highest CTB battery in the world, an overall performance improvement of 24.4% and a height reduction of 17mm, with a maximum battery capacity of up at 150 kWh and a theoretical CLTC charging range of more than 1200 km. To ensure stable performance during long-range travel, Xiaomi uses industry-leading safety design standards.

Every Xiaomi battery boasts leading reliability in the industry and undergoes the most stringent battery safety tests, including over 1050 safety checks and 96 times the international standard of durability testing. Also introduced is the self-developed Xiaomi Die-Casting T9100 cluster and proprietary die-casting alloy material, Xiaomi Titans Metal, making it the only domestic automobile manufacturer that simultaneously carries out autonomous research on both large-scale die-casting and materials. In the field of intelligent software technology, Xiaomi has demonstrated its unique advantage as a global technology leader, leading the integration of the automotive and consumer electronics industries with intelligent ecosystems. In terms of autonomous driving, Xiaomi has pioneered three key technologies: Adaptive BEV technology, fundamental road mapping model and Super-Res occupancy network technology. This technology ensures wider visibility in urban scenarios, a extended vision in high-speed scenarios and greater accuracy in parking scenarios. The fundamental road-mapping model revolutionizes traditional methods of perceiving road conditions.

This model not only recognizes them in time real and intelligently switches to a more reasonable driving path, but can also smoothly navigate complex intersections without relying on high-definition maps thanks to learning from complex intersection scenarios and habits of experienced drivers. In terms of obstacle recognition, Xiaomi's Super-Res Occupancy Network technology achieves unlimited categories of recognition for irregular obstacles. Compared to traditional networks that interpret obstacles as blocks, Xiaomi's innovative vector algorithm simulates all visible objects as continuous curved surfaces. This improves recognition accuracy up to 0.1 m. Furthermore, the one-click noise reduction function developed by Xiaomi eliminates the impact of rain and snow on recognition, significantly reducing the probability of identification errors. In addition to the fundamental road-mapping model, Xiaomi has also independently developed the first production-ready “end-to-end sensing and decision-making AI model” for automated parking. This model enables real-time observation and dynamic adjustment when parking in challenging scenarios, such as parking lots that include elevators.

Xiaomi EV Smart Cabin adopts a “human-centered” interaction architecture and features a 16.1-inch 3K center console, a 56-inch HUD head-up display, a 7.1-inch rotating dashboard and two seatback extension supports that allow the mounting of two tablet devices. It features the Snapdragon 8295 in-car chip with AI computing power of up to 30 TOPS, enabling the ultimate interactive experience by connecting five different screens. The interactive experience of Xiaomi Smart Cabin is similar to that of tablets, allowing users to adapt quickly without the need for a learning curve. The system works exceptionally smoothly, launching the vehicle's operating system in just 1.49 seconds after unlocking the door. Furthermore, it offers a seamless cross-device connection between smartphones and the electric vehicle. For example, when the phone is brought into the cabin, the console automatically displays an icon, allowing easy access to the phone interface with a single touch.

