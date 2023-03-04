Mexico.- Xiaomithe Chinese tech company, has updated its list of discontinued and unsupported models, which means that four of its older phones will no longer receive updates or repairs. The affected models are Redmi K30 5G Speed, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T and Redmi 8A Dualall released in 2019.

This shouldn’t surprise fans of Xiaomi, since the company usually updates its end of support list every month. The company is also known for releasing a large number of models each year, which means that its list of discontinued models is constantly growing as well.

Although these four models will no longer receive support, this does not mean that they will stop working. However, users of these phones should be aware that they will not receive security updates and bug fixes, which could leave their devices vulnerable to future security issues.

Users looking for an alternative can find a host of options on the market, including newer models of Xiaomi that they will receive support. Also, there are other tech companies that offer a wide variety of high-quality phone models that can meet the needs of any user.

With the rapid evolution of technology, it is important that users are aware of updates to their devices and new alternatives available on the market. The update of Xiaomi It is just one example of how technology advances by leaps and bounds and how companies focus on offering new and better products to their customers.

In conclusion, the users of the models Redmi K30 5G Speed, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T and Redmi 8A Dual they should consider upgrading their phones and look for new alternatives. Xiaomi’s end of support list will continue to be updated, and it is important that users are aware of these updates to stay safe and up-to-date.