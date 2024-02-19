In a recent post on social media, Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi, shared images of the new flagship, which will be presented on February 25 in Barcelona

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be launched globally on February 25 in Barcelona. Chinese consumers will be able to get their hands on the device a few days earlier, with the launch in China scheduled for February 22nd. In a recent post on social media, Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi, shared images of the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra, confirming the advances previously circulated. The images reveal that the device will be available in black or white/silver colors and will feature a synthetic leather back rather than glass. The design also includes a metallic frame and a unique camera layout, with four lenses including a periscope camera. Despite rumors of a flat display, Xiaomi has specified that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra screen will be “slightly” curved. The images suggest that it could actually be a 2.5D screen.

#Xiaomi14Ultra Are you team black or team white? pic.twitter.com/ofdwUePUTC — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 18, 2024

One of the most interesting aspects of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is its camera system. Xiaomi has provided further details on the specifications: the main camera will be a 50MP LYT-900 with variable aperture capable of opening up to f/1.63. Additionally, the phone will include a 3.2x 50MP camera and a 5x 50MP periscope camera, both featuring IMX858 sensors and large apertures for telephoto shots. The periscope camera's f/2.6 aperture is an improvement over its predecessor and is wider than the Samsung S24 Ultra's 5x camera, implying better image quality in low-light conditions.