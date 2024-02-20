Xiaomi will unveil its new top of the range, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, initially in China on February 22nd and subsequently in Barcelona during MWC 2024, together with the basic version of the Xiaomi 14 model. As we get closer to the expected announcement, the rumors about the powerful 14 series smartphone are starting to include, in addition to information on hardware specifications, renders and official images. First immediate observations of the design concern the differences in the screen and other subtle variations in the camera module.

As for the materials, it is interesting to note that, although the frame is made of aluminum, there are rumors about a possible one titanium variantsimilar to the one adopted by Apple for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and by Samsung for the Ultra version of the Galaxy S24.

The renderings released yesterday by MySmartPrice show the back and side profiles, confirming the availability of two color variants for Xiaomi 14 Ultra: white/silver and black. The leatherette finish will be present on the versions with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, while the variants with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage will have a glass back.

The images also highlight one slight protrusion of the camera modulebranded Leica and the sensors remained in the same position compared to Xiaomi 13 Ultra. On the right side we will find the power button and volume rockers, while the left side remains devoid of elements.

The bottom houses the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and main microphone.

Above, just the secondary speaker grill without other microphones and the IR transmitter. What is news is that for the first time on a Xiaomi “Ultra” model, the design will be completely flat.

The images reveal a slight curvature only on the black frame, which does not impact the viewing experience.

The display, a 6.73″ LTPO AMOLED with QHD+ resolution, it has a hole centered at the top that houses a 32 megapixel sensor. As confirmed by Roland Quandt, the refresh rate should be variable up to 120 Hertz, resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, HDR10+ support and maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Regarding hardware specifications, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be equipped with a processor Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The battery, with a capacity of 5,300 mAhit will support 90W fast charging. Only the 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM variant and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage space will arrive here in Europe. Among the features, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two NanoSIM slots, NFC and an optical fingerprint reader integrated under the display stand out.

The weight should be slightly less than 220 grams, with a thickness of 9.2 millimeters at the thinnest part, and the IP68 certification will guarantee resistance to water and dust.

Photography and prices One of the spectacular shots provided by Xiaomi of 14 Ultra While waiting for February 22nd, Xiaomi has anticipated information on the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra through teasers and photographic samples on its Chinese social channels. The rear of the smartphone will feature four 50-megapixel sensors.

The main one, a 1-inch Sony LYT-900, will have a maximum aperture of f/1.6.

The main one, a 1-inch Sony LYT-900, will have a maximum aperture of f/1.6. It will be joined by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and two telephoto lenses (3.2x and 5x) of 50 megapixels each, based on Sony IMX-858 sensors. The video capabilities of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra should range from recording in 8K at 24 FPS4K video at 60 FPS, up to slow motion video at 1920 FPS at 1080p resolution.

The front camera, 32 megapixels, should support video recording in at least 4K. As for the color range, Xiaomi 14 should also be available in green, in addition to black and white which the Ultra model would be limited to. Roland Quandt provided information on prices, indicating a price for the Chinese flagship of 1,499 euros (16/512GB), presumably with discounts at the time of launch, following Xiaomi's practice. As regards the global version of Xiaomi 14, a price of 1,099 euros.



