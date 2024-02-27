Xiaomi has presented proudly launching their latest flagship smartphone line. The Xiaomi 14 family, which was presented during an exclusive launch event held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

This launch marks an important point in Xiaomi's commitment to offering incomparable experiences to all consumers. From 2022 when formalizing your strategic partnership with Leica, Xiaomi has jointly revolutionized the mobile photography industry. Thanks to this, the concept itself has been constantly redefined, raising industry standards with each generation of products.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a cell phone inspired by the aesthetics of traditional cameras. This features a circular camera module with a streamlined flat-back design that makes it look like a sleek device.

This flagship of Xiaomi is designed around a robust structure, Its frame is made of high-strength aluminum covered with nanotechnology vegan leather and Xiaomi Shield Glass.

By using the technology of Shield Glass, Xiaomi In the 14 Ultra, it achieved a liquid screen with a consistent curvature on all sides, with tactile response on the corner. The screen is 6.73 inches AMOLED C8 and WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440) which, together with a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, provide an unmatched visual experience.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which offers an improved architecture. Optimizes performance and energy efficiency so your device stays calm even during the most demanding processes.

Added to this characteristic is a 16GB RAM and a 512 GB internal storage that guarantee the necessary support to install and save photos, videos or any important moment. In addition, it features the dual-channel IceLoop system, a liquid cooling system that contributes to the overall cooling experience of the device, ensuring thermal performance for daily use. The battery is 5000 mAh with 90W fast charging that offers efficient charging periods for more hours of productivity.

He Xiaomi 14 Ultra stands out for its resistance to dust and water with IP68 certification, providing creative freedom. Equipped with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, it offers unmatched data transmission speeds, while its Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 Allows a smooth and high-speed connection.

He Xiaomi 14 Ultra revolutionizes mobile photography with its advanced sfour chamber system, highlighting focal lengths ranging from 12 mm to 120 mm. Its main camera offers precise exposure settings with a continuously variable aperture. It features an ultra-large LYT-900 image sensor for exceptional quality even in challenging conditions.

With support 8K recording on all four camerasand Leica optics, captures incomparable clarity, making professional editing easier.

Besides, andMovie mode guarantees a cinematic experience authentic and MasterCinema to encode HDR videos in 10-bit Rec.2020. Plus, it integrates with Xiaomi devices for immersive production. The complementary photography kit offers expanded functions and acts as an external battery bank.