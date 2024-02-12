Xiaomi has remained silent on the launch date of its next flagship, the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but that doesn't stop the leak.

To date, Xiaomi has not yet officially communicated the launch date of its next top of the rangeXiaomi 14 Ultra. A possible announcement could materialize during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, ​​giving the company the opportunity to gain international visibility.

So far, the triumph of the Xiaomi 14 series in the Chinese market has crowned the parent company's efforts.

The MWC will be the stage for their debut outside national borders, but the extent of this step remains uncertain: will it involve only the basic model or also the 14 Pro?

According to some rumors the latter will remain aexclusive to the Chinese marketat least for now. Latest rumors suggest that Xiaomi is considering the introduction of a variant of its 14 Ultra with a frame made of titanium.

Eastern titanium The global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is expected at the end of this month In short, Xiaomi's future flagship device could come in two guises: one with a titanium frame and the other in aluminum. The leaked specs indicate that the 14 Ultra could boast a display 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED with QHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, one battery 5300mAh with support for 90W wired charging and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The camera could be developed once again in cooperation with Leica, a setup quad-camera which includes high-resolution sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. The use of titanium, already present in other high-end smartphones, could give the device greater robustness.

As for memory, we are talking about options of 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB storage space, without the possibility of expansion.