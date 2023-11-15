In just 10 days since launch, Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro have quickly reached the top of sales, establishing themselves as undisputed leaders on the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi 14 series is achieving exceptional results and has already set a record.

With the sale of 1.45 million units in the first ten days of launchthe company led by Lei Jun has achieved unprecedented success in the premium segment. Note that the distribution, as highlighted by Wall Street Insightsfrom October 31st, the start date of sales, until November 10th, was aimed only at the China area. In an increasingly competitive smartphone market, Xiaomi has taken a notable step forward with its latest series.

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro continue to generate enthusiasm, with prospects of landing in the West as well which should not be overlooked at all.

Record upon record Xiaomi 14, a promotional image The success of sales has allowed Xiaomi to place itself at the peak of the Chinese market in the 44th week of the year. This achievement highlights the growing popularity and acceptance of Xiaomi products among consumers, especially when it comes to high-end devices. Furthermore, Xiaomi announced on Weibo that it has achieved another revenue record, with CNY 22.4 billion (about $3 billion) earned by the 14 series across all sales channels, during the largest shopping event in the country. China.

The event is known as Singles’ Day, or alternatively “11.11”. This figure represents not only a commercial success for Xiaomi, but also an indicator of the solidity and vitality of the brand in the technological landscape.