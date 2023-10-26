Xiaomi 14 received a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a triple camera

Xiaomi Corporation has announced a new generation flagship smartphone. This was reported on the company’s account on Weibo.

The device called Xiaomi 14 received a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This is the first production device based on the new chip from Qualcomm. The device also has a 6.36-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2670 x 1200 pixels and support for a frequency of 120 hertz.

The flagship is equipped with a Leica camera with three lenses with a resolution of 50 megapixels each. The smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory. The presented phone received a battery with a capacity of 4610 milliamp-hours with support for fast charging of 90 watts. The model came out with HyperOS, which runs on Android. The Chinese company introduced the new OS in mid-October.

The company also presented the Pro version of the flagship. The device differs from the base model by the presence of a 6.73-inch screen, at least 12 gigabytes of RAM, and a battery with a capacity of 4860 milliamp-hours.

The cost of the starting version of Xiaomi 14 was 4299 yuan, or about 55 thousand rubles. Xiaomi 14 Pro was priced at a minimum of 5399 yuan, or about 70 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Counterpoint analysts said that the Korean corporation Samsung turned out to be the leader in the global smartphone market. The top three smartphone manufacturers also included Apple and Xiaomi.