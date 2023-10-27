Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are finally among us, the first smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, camera system improved by Leica, HyperOS and much more.

Just a month ago, Xiaomi presented the 13T series on the international market, and is already proceeding with the launch of its new flagship phones in China.

The newly announced Xiaomi 14 series represents the first device to take advantage of the HyperOS operating system developed by the company itself, aimed at increasing efficiency and interoperability, aiming to bridge the gap between the human, automotive and domestic spheres. But the Xiaomi 14 series also boasts another first, introducing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to the market for the first time.

The two models, in addition to being equipped with the processor launched only last week, are equipped with a Leica Summilux lens of greater speed and a floating telephoto lens, features common to both the Xiaomi 14 model and the 14 Pro model. Reserved exclusively for the Pro model, the titanium version it represented the real “surprise” revealed at the launch event.

Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi, a Chinese company, presented the new flagships of the 14 line Xiaomi 14, whose 6.36-inch screen stands out for its technology AMOLED C8developed in collaboration with the well-known phone manufacturer TCL CSOTconfirms the rumors about a 50 megapixel main sensor with aperture of f/1.6, a remarkable width of 1/1.31 inch and optical image stabilization (OIS), called "Light Fusion 900". Next to it, we find a 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor JN1, as well as a sensor 50 megapixel telephoto lens JN1 with 3.2x optical zoom.

As already mentioned, the presence of the Leica Summilux lens adds greater aperture width. On the audio side, the presence of an array of 4 microphonespromising excellent performance in noise cancellation during phone calls, accompanied by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Finally, for those who require water and dust resistance, there is the IP68 certification. Xiaomi technical sheet 14 Dimensions: 152.8×71.5×8.2mm

152.8×71.5×8.2mm Weight: 193g (glass), 188g (leather)

193g (glass), 188g (leather) Display: 6.36″ LTPO OLED 1.5K 1,200×2,600 resolution Refresh rate: 1-120Hz Peak brightness 3,000 nits Aspect Ratio 20:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 type

16GB LPDDR5 type Storage: from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type

from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type Cameras: Main Wide 50 MP, Light Hunter 900, f/1.6 Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2 50 MP telephoto lens, ƒ/2.0

Front camera:

Wi-Fi Connectivity: WiFi 7

WiFi 7 Other types: 5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS

5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS Drums: 4.610mAh

Xiaomi 14 Pro Xiaomi's 14 line will be the first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on the market The Xiaomi 14 Pro flagship model bears notable similarities to its lower-end counterpart, except for its larger dimensions: here, the screen reaches 6.73 inches and is powered by a battery with a larger capacity, equal to 4,880 mAh. Wired charging is accelerated, reaching 120 Watts, while maintaining the 50W wireless charging capacity unchanged. It should also be mentioned that Xiaomi 14 Pro is equipped with a USB 3.2 port which offers a remarkable data transfer rate of 10 Gbps, double that of the standard model Xiaomi 14. The main sensor, known as the "Light Fusion 900," remains unchanged on both models, but now features a variable aperture ranging from f/1.42 to f/4, featuring several apertures in between. The ultra-wide camera retains the same specs, but now offers a minimum distance of focus of 5 cmallowing for close-up macro shots. Design-wise, the glass panels on all four sides are curved on the Pro model, with the exception of the top panel, which keeps the screen flat to avoid distortion. The panel also boasts a remarkable 2K (WGHD+) resolution, equivalent to a pixel density of 522 ppi.

The type of glass is personally introduced by the company and called “Xiaomi Ceramic Glass,” promising superior resistance to drops and scratches. The titanium edition of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, in particular, features both sides protected by this special glass, which results in an additional weight of 7g compared to the regular 223g model. The colors available for Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro Xiaomi 14 Pro technical sheet Dimensions: 161.4×75.3×8.49mm

161.4×75.3×8.49mm Weight: 223g (glass), 230g (titanium)

223g (glass), 230g (titanium) Display: 6.73″ LTPO OLED 2K 3200×1440 resolution Refresh rate: 1-120Hz Peak brightness 3,000 nits Aspect Ratio 20:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X type

16 GB LPDDR5X type Storage: from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type

from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type Cameras: Main Wide 50 MP, Light Hunter 900, f/1.42 Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2 50 MP telephoto lens, ƒ/2.0

Front camera:

Wi-Fi Connectivity: WiFi 7

WiFi 7 Other types: 5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS

5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS Drums: 4.880mAh