Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are finally among us, the first smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, camera system improved by Leica, HyperOS and much more.
Just a month ago, Xiaomi presented the 13T series on the international market, and is already proceeding with the launch of its new flagship phones in China.
The newly announced Xiaomi 14 series represents the first device to take advantage of the HyperOS operating system developed by the company itself, aimed at increasing efficiency and interoperability, aiming to bridge the gap between the human, automotive and domestic spheres.
But the Xiaomi 14 series also boasts another first, introducing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to the market for the first time.
The two models, in addition to being equipped with the processor launched only last week, are equipped with a Leica Summilux lens of greater speed and a floating telephoto lens, features common to both the Xiaomi 14 model and the 14 Pro model.
Reserved exclusively for the Pro model, the titanium version it represented the real “surprise” revealed at the launch event.
Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi 14, whose 6.36-inch screen stands out for its technology AMOLED C8developed in collaboration with the well-known phone manufacturer TCL CSOTconfirms the rumors about a 50 megapixel main sensor with aperture of f/1.6, a remarkable width of 1/1.31 inch and optical image stabilization (OIS), called “Light Fusion 900”.
Next to it, we find a 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor JN1, as well as a sensor 50 megapixel telephoto lens JN1 with 3.2x optical zoom.
As already mentioned, the presence of the Leica Summilux lens adds greater aperture width.
On the audio side, the presence of an array of 4 microphonespromising excellent performance in noise cancellation during phone calls, accompanied by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Finally, for those who require water and dust resistance, there is the IP68 certification.
Xiaomi technical sheet 14
- Dimensions: 152.8×71.5×8.2mm
- Weight: 193g (glass), 188g (leather)
- Display:
- 6.36″ LTPO OLED
- 1.5K 1,200×2,600 resolution
- Refresh rate: 1-120Hz
- Peak brightness 3,000 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage:from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, Light Hunter 900, f/1.6
- Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2
- 50 MP telephoto lens, ƒ/2.0
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: WiFi 7
- Other types:5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS
- Drums: 4.610mAh
Xiaomi 14 Pro
The Xiaomi 14 Pro flagship model bears notable similarities to its lower-end counterpart, except for its larger dimensions: here, the screen reaches 6.73 inches and is powered by a battery with a larger capacity, equal to 4,880 mAh.
Wired charging is accelerated, reaching 120 Watts, while maintaining the 50W wireless charging capacity unchanged.
It should also be mentioned that Xiaomi 14 Pro is equipped with a USB 3.2 port which offers a remarkable data transfer rate of 10 Gbps, double that of the standard model Xiaomi 14.
The main sensor, known as the “Light Fusion 900,” remains unchanged on both models, but now features a variable aperture ranging from f/1.42 to f/4, featuring several apertures in between. The ultra-wide camera retains the same specs, but now offers a minimum distance of focus of 5 cmallowing for close-up macro shots.
Design-wise, the glass panels on all four sides are curved on the Pro model, with the exception of the top panel, which keeps the screen flat to avoid distortion.
The panel also boasts a remarkable 2K (WGHD+) resolution, equivalent to a pixel density of 522 ppi.
The type of glass is personally introduced by the company and called “Xiaomi Ceramic Glass,” promising superior resistance to drops and scratches.
The titanium edition of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, in particular, features both sides protected by this special glass, which results in an additional weight of 7g compared to the regular 223g model.
Xiaomi 14 Pro technical sheet
- Dimensions: 161.4×75.3×8.49mm
- Weight: 223g (glass), 230g (titanium)
- Display:
- 6.73″ LTPO OLED
- 2K 3200×1440 resolution
- Refresh rate: 1-120Hz
- Peak brightness 3,000 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage:from 16GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 type
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, Light Hunter 900, f/1.42
- Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2
- 50 MP telephoto lens, ƒ/2.0
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: WiFi 7
- Other types:5G dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS
- Drums: 4.880mAh
Prices and availability
Xiaomi is currently accepting pre-orders for both models in China.
The starting price of Xiaomi 14 Pro is 4,999 yuan (about $680) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with a maximum price of 5,999 yuan (about $820) for the configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
For the titanium edition, with flagship specifications, the cost is around $890.
As for the more accessible Xiaomi 14 model, the price starts at $550 for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, reaching 4,999 yuan (around $680), the same price as the base configuration of the 14 Pro modelwith 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB.
At the moment, a date for international availability has not been announced, but considering the trend of Xiaomi’s recent flagships, it is certain that this will happen in the near future, probably in the month of March.
Color variations will be offered in colors Jade Green, Black, White and Snow Mountain Pink.
#Xiaomi #Pro #specifications #smartphones #powered #Snapdragon #Gen