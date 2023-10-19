While we await the official launch event, let’s discover some interesting details about the Chinese company’s next flagship smartphones: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Xiaomi is preparing the ground for the launch of the series Xiaomi 14 and, taking note of the echo of the Xiaomi 13 series, the Chinese tech giant’s line of new generation flagships promises to attract a lot of attention.

Although the high-end smartphones Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro have just arrived on the market, the previews regarding Xiaomi 14 are already making the rounds on the internet and from what we learn the official presentation of the models could take place by the end of October at least in China . Apart from the date predictions, some details have been leaked information regarding specifications disclosed by the Chinese microblogging platform Weibothus integrating the previews revealed by the renderings of Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Revolutionized in appearance Xiaomi 14 Series, a promotional image What was leaked on the Weibo pages regarding Xiaomi 14 indicates at first sight a drastic change in camera technology and presentation.

It will therefore be a large square chamber module to house the three Leica sensors.

The photographic sector, a detail that immediately captures attention and the strong point of the line, includes a powerful main lens OmniVision OV50H 50MPcomplemented by a camera 50MP ultra-wide angle and a lens 50MP telephoto lens equally impressive. From the renderings, we learned how Xiaomi 14 Pro will probably boast one quad-camera setupwith the main focus being a powerful one 50MP sensor. The news is not limited to the camera sector; Xiaomi 14 aims to raise the bar when it comes to it too screen. We're talking about a panel 6.44-inch C8 OLED 12-bit with a resolution of 1.5K.

This display promises sharp images, a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. To flavor the multimedia experience of the smartphone will be a pair of stereo speakers. With regard to 14 Prowe know from the renderings that the most evident evolution will concern the design.

A flat display featuring a centrally positioned camera hole suggests that Xiaomi is joining the growing trend of flat-screen smartphones, a move also followed by the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro.



The rumors give us an idea of ​​the size of the panel, which should be one 6.6 inch screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Even looking at recent models such as Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra we realize how much this represents a deviation in choices compared to the past.