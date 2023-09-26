Xiaomi presented the new line of 13T Series smartphones in addition to the Watch 2 Pro and Smart Band 8 wearables: technical characteristics and prices.
Xiaomi 13T Series is the new flagship line of Xiaomi smartphones, announced and presented today with technical characteristics and prices in Berlin, designed and created with an eye towards the artistic talent of users. In correspondence with the new smartphones, the new wearable Watch 2 Pro and Smart Band 8 were also presented.
The distinctive elements of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro can be recognized above all with regards to the photographic sector, which incorporates professional optical lenses from Leica, enabling what is called the first “Authentic Leica Imagery” embedded within a smartphone. The new Series is also equipped with technology that allows performance optimization through a long-lasting battery and a particularly clear display.
Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro: technical characteristics and prices
The cameras seem to be the peculiar strong point of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, with a configuration triple camera equipped with Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica. The block in question consists of a 50MP wide-angle camera with 24mm focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture a greater amount of light while supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm focal length.
There is also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 15mm focal length for taking panoramic photos and 100% DCI-P3 technology, with a wider color range. Even on the video front, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is capable of making high-quality recordings with 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 and new levels of customization.
The display 6.67″ CrystalRes with up to 144Hz refresh rate features 1.5K (2712×1220) resolution and up to 1200-bit high brightness peaking at 2600 nits, compatible with HDR10+.
Inside the Xiaomi 13T Pro the hardware is based on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with an Octa-core CPU at 3.35 GHz and integrated Are Immortalis-G715 GPU, while the Xiaomi 13T contains a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra.
THE prices for Xiaomi 13T Pro are as follows:
- 16GB +1T starting from €999.90
- 12GB+512GB starting from €899.90
- 12GB +256GB starting from €799.90
As regards Xiaomi 13T, in the 8GB+256GB configuration it is available starting from the price of €699.90. There release date of the new smartphones is today: they are available for purchase from 26 September 2023.
Technical characteristics of Xiaomi 13T:
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ (13T Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra
- Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes, 1.5K resolution (2712×1220) up to 144Hz, HDR10+
- Leica triple camera: 50MP wide angle, 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide angle
- Video: LOG 4:2:0 H.265 10-bit (13T Pro), 8K, 4K, OIS and EIS
- Audio: Dolby Atmos support
- Battery: 5000mAh, 120W HyperCharge (100% in 19 minutes)
- Colors: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Black
- IP68
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro and Smart Band 8
At the same time as the presentation of Xiaomi 13T Series, the new wearables connected to the smartphone line were also presented. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is the new one smartwatch based on Google’s WearOSwhich features integration with the suite of Google apps like Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Google Assistant, as well as a full set of health and fitness tracking features.
The hardware is based on Snapdragon W5 + Gen 1, dual-band LTE and GNSS connectivity, which should ensure accurate physical activity tracking. The high-resolution 1.43″ AMOLED display features a rotating crown and shortcut key, and a range of removable straps are also available.
The price of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro in the BlueTooth version is 269.99 euros, while the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro version with 4G – LTE is 329.99 euros. The first version is available today, the second will be made available in the coming weeks.
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is the new version of the smart bands from the company dedicated to fitness, with physical activity monitoring and tracking of various parameters such as SpO2 and heart rate throughout the day, sleep monitoring and recording and prediction of the female menstrual cycle.
The device features the Apollo 4 Blue Lite chipset, a 1.62″ oval-shaped high-resolution crystal-clear AMOLED display and water resistance up to 5 atmospheres.
The price of Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is €39.99, available from today, 26 September 2023.
