Xiaomi presented the new line of 13T Series smartphones in addition to the Watch 2 Pro and Smart Band 8 wearables: technical characteristics and prices.

Xiaomi 13T Series is the new flagship line of Xiaomi smartphones, announced and presented today with technical characteristics and prices in Berlin, designed and created with an eye towards the artistic talent of users. In correspondence with the new smartphones, the new wearable Watch 2 Pro and Smart Band 8 were also presented. The distinctive elements of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro can be recognized above all with regards to the photographic sector, which incorporates professional optical lenses from Leica, enabling what is called the first “Authentic Leica Imagery” embedded within a smartphone. The new Series is also equipped with technology that allows performance optimization through a long-lasting battery and a particularly clear display.

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro: technical characteristics and prices Xiaomi 13T Series, a promotional image The cameras seem to be the peculiar strong point of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, with a configuration triple camera equipped with Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica. The block in question consists of a 50MP wide-angle camera with 24mm focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture a greater amount of light while supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm focal length. See also Hamilton Simulator is out now on Roblox There is also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 15mm focal length for taking panoramic photos and 100% DCI-P3 technology, with a wider color range. Even on the video front, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is capable of making high-quality recordings with 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 and new levels of customization. The display 6.67″ CrystalRes with up to 144Hz refresh rate features 1.5K (2712×1220) resolution and up to 1200-bit high brightness peaking at 2600 nits, compatible with HDR10+. Xiaomi 13T Series Inside the Xiaomi 13T Pro the hardware is based on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with an Octa-core CPU at 3.35 GHz and integrated Are Immortalis-G715 GPU, while the Xiaomi 13T contains a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra. THE prices for Xiaomi 13T Pro are as follows: 16GB +1T starting from €999.90

12GB+512GB starting from €899.90

12GB +256GB starting from €799.90 As regards Xiaomi 13T, in the 8GB+256GB configuration it is available starting from the price of €699.90. There release date of the new smartphones is today: they are available for purchase from 26 September 2023. See also Dragon Ball Super explains that there is no single version of Ultra Instinct Technical characteristics of Xiaomi 13T: SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ (13T Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra

Display: 6.67″ CrystalRes, 1.5K resolution (2712×1220) up to 144Hz, HDR10+

Leica triple camera: 50MP wide angle, 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide angle

Video: LOG 4:2:0 H.265 10-bit (13T Pro), 8K, 4K, OIS and EIS

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Battery: 5000mAh, 120W HyperCharge (100% in 19 minutes)

Colors: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Black

IP68