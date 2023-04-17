Xiaomi 13 Ultra and one of the many Xiaomi-branded devices eagerly awaited by users. You will certainly know the company as it is one of the most famous companies currently on the market for smartphones, tablets, PCs and much more! Today, however, we want to talk to you about a feature of the new smartphone really curious.

Xiaomi 13 ultra will last 60 minutes with 1% battery!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is getting closer and closer and while we wait, Xiaomi has put on a really slick advertising campaign that is giving us a lot of information related to this promising device. Among all the rumors, the company has now decided to delight us with a really curious and interesting news: the smartphone will last a good 60 minutes with only 1% battery!

You got it right, Xiaomi 13 Ultra apparently will never die, or at least it will give you a lot of time before having to run to plug it in! This will be possible thanks to the optimization of two new battery chips, both internally developed by Xiaomi and called respectively Surge P2 and Surge G1.

If these 60 minutes weren’t enough for you and you were wondering what would happen if you actually use the phone, know that the new feature could actually save your life: on a call, you’ll have 12 minutes available with the last tiny glimmer of battery before having to say goodbye to your smartphone. Really not bad and could be useful in emergency situations!