Xiaomi 13 Ultra was presented today in via official in Beijing: this is an ambitious one smartphones made in collaboration with Leicaequipped with a quadruple camera system with the main one featuring a 1-inch variable aperture sensor, high color fidelity WQHD+ display and high-end performance guaranteed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Let’s talk about a device that starts from specifications which we talked about in the Xiaomi 13 review and takes them to the next level, thanks to the strategic partnership with Leica, which has allowed the project to make a qualitative leap with the improvement of the Summicron lens in the optical system: a real “rite of initiation into the new era of mobile imaging”.

The optical compartment of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is compact, boasts a large aperture and excellent imaging performance. The polynomial design achieves nanometer precision, approaching the optical limit, while the multi-layer coating significantly reduces flare and ghosting, ensuring stable performance in very cold and hot environments.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with four cameras with Leica lenses which allow you to take pictures with different focal lengths: 12mm (ultra-wide), 23mm (wide), 75mm (tele) and the new 120mm (super-tele). In addition, lengths of 46 mm and 240 mm can also be achieved thanks to the In-Sensor-Zoom technology.

Smartphone cameras also have avariable aperture that adapts to different light situations. Three of the cameras have an aperture greater than ƒ/2.0, which ensures brighter brightness, smoother depth of field and faster shutter speeds, to capture the most spontaneous and natural moments.

The main camera has a 1-inch IMX989 sensor and a two-stop physical aperture that changes from ƒ/1.9 to ƒ/4.0, giving content creators more scope to tailor exposures to suit various scenarios.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra also has a new Fast Shot mode which is inspired by the “hyperfocal distance” often used by street photographers. This mode allows you to take snapshots without focus, manually setting the point of focus and capturing the moment in just 0.8 seconds.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the photographic sector

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has implemented a number of innovations in the RAW process to significantly improve image quality. The main camera records 50MP RAW images, which retain more resolution and dynamic range information.

In addition, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features 14-bit multi-frame UltraRAW, which captures raw data from the processing pipeline, resulting in sharper sharpness and better exposure. The camera profiles were created by Adobe, to facilitate post-production with an optimal starting point.

As for the display, Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a high quality 6.73 “WQHD + screen, with exceptional color accuracy and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits. This display follows the new CIE 2015 colorimetry, which allows automatic color accuracy and consistency on the displays of new Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra also supports the full experience offered by Dolby Vision, which allows you to record in brilliant colors, impressive contrast and brightness, as well as a detailed view of light and dark areas, giving users the opportunity to share their creations in the platforms UGC that support Dolby Vision.





Xiaomi 13 Ultra in black version

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is inspired by the design of Leica’s M series with its round camera module, unique metal body and leather cover. With a weight of 227g and a metal body that is more resistant to bending than the previous model, the smartphone guarantees greater solidity and a more comfortable grip.

The back panel of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is covered with second-generation antibacterial nanotechnology silicone skin, which prevents smudges and fingerprints, and also has antibacterial and anti-yellowing effect. Its bacteria elimination rate can be up to 99%, suitable for almost any context.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with the latest high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which uses 4nm technology, to offer optimal performance and consumption. The smartphone supports up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS4.0 storage, as well as FBO (File Based Optimization). Xiaomi 13 Ultra also has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and DisplayPort video output up to 4K 60Hz.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra takes advantage of Xiaomi’s Loop LiquidCool technology, the first space-quality ring-shaped cooling system on a smartphone, to realize a ‘one-way circulation’ of the internal flow with the ‘liquid-vapour separation’ structure. This ensures an equivalent thermal conductivity more than three times higher than conventional VCs and a cooling power exceeding 10W. With this powerful and innovative technology, Xiaomi 13 Ultra can support stable 4K 60fps video recording without frame rate loss caused by temperature.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra combines a Xiaomi Surge P2 charging chip and a Xiaomi Surge G1 battery control chip with a 5,000mAh battery to implement a variety of battery health functions and calculate battery life with great accuracy. Xiaomi 13 Ultra also introduces a new sleep mode, which activates automatically when the battery is low, reducing background activities and providing up to 60 minutes of extra standby time.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available for the first time in mainland China in April and will be released in various international markets in the coming months. Pricessales start date and sales channels in Italy will be announced in conjunction with the arrival of the product on the market.