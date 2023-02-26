Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro And Xiaomi 13 Lite they were officially announced during an event held by Xiaomi in Barcelona. The company has revealed features and prices of the new line of smartphones, whose leading exponents can count on a high-level photographic sector thanks to the collaboration with Leica.

“The collaboration with Leica has allowed us to create a series of smartphones that we do not hesitate to define as our masterpiece“, said Davide Lunardelli, head of marketing for Xiaomi Italia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the products. “Smartphones for a few, with which we are not pursuing commercial success but technical completeness and great character, suitable for those who want the best from Xiaomi and for those who want to stand out with style. Thanks to this joint imaging system involving both hardware and software, the goal is that even those who buy Xiaomi 13 Series can create their own masterpiece.”

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are equipped with triple camera with Leica optical lenses. “The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH. camera system covers focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm and consists of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with an ultra-large 1 thumb, a 75mm floating telephoto lens and a 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera,” the press release reads.

The IMX989 sensor is the largest ever inserted in a smartphone, and thanks to these characteristics it manages to capture an extraordinary amount of light, as well as boasting excellent responsiveness, guaranteeing “colorful images with sharp contrast and defined textures that reveal every detail Plus, thanks to DSLR-level internal focus technology, the smartphone’s new 75mm telephoto lens uses a floating lens design to achieve a focal range from 10cm to infinity, perfect for framing stunning portraits and gorgeous close-ups.”

Xiaomi 13 instead mounts an optical zoom from 0.6X to 3.2X, as well as a 75mm telephoto lens and a software-type master-lens system that “offers a large focal length and depth of field to capture perfect portraits”. All users can also select two distinct photographic styles, Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, “which offer differentiated aesthetic possibilities for images that maintain precision and moderate saturation. With an attractive and easy-to-use user interface, there are also other captivating features such as Leica filters, Leica watermark and the classic Leica shutter sound.”

In short, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro boast the best photographic capabilities ever seen among the company’s flagship models, and the latter supports Pro mode to handle 10-bit RAW DNG images for professionals. Video shooting is also excellent, which includes Dolby Vision support, a 4K Ultra Night mode and the Hyper OIS stabilization system.

Under the body, the two terminals are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, “boasting graphics processing enhanced by an improvement in GPU performance and energy efficiency respectively by 42% and 49% compared to the previous generation. Even the performances CPU power and related energy efficiency have been optimized by 37% and 47%¹ respectively, delivering powerful performance in the service of smooth and speedy handling of tasks like computational photography, real-time AI, and gaming, while prolonging daily battery life.”

“The devices also offer Wi-Fi 7 support with the Qualcomm FastConnectTM 7800 mobile connectivity system. The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology enables multiple and simultaneous connections at 5GHz and 6GHz and is capable of realizing ultra-high speeds of up to 5.8Gbps, along with low latency and great network capacity.Xiaomi 13, on the other hand, features Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) Multi-Link operation and is capable of realizing speeds of network up to 3.6Gbps.”

“Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are equipped with the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, a chip dedicated to charging, developed by Xiaomi for greater battery longevity. Equipped with a 4.500mAh battery, with the highest energy density for the same power, Xiaomi 13 will easily last you all day long.It also supports 67W wired turbo charging and 50W wireless turbo charging.Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts an even bigger 4,820mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, capable to recharge to 100% in just 19 minutes.”

“Available in Black, White and Flora Green colors, Xiaomi 13 adopts an elegant design that combines flat screen and edges with a 2.5D curved back design. Attractive and comfortable to hold, Xiaomi 13 features an incredible screen-to-body ratio 93.3% and ultra-thin bezels of 1.61mm,4 offering an incredible viewing experience especially for a device of this size. Equipped with a large 6.36” FHD+ AMOLED display, the Xiaomi 13 guarantees viewing of contents with first-rate color accuracy and brightness thanks to the AMOLED E6 material in the face of low power consumption.

“Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, is characterized by a 3D-curved ceramic body for a uniform look that develops fluidly up to the camera. Available in two colors, Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, it is pleasant to handle, with an AMOLED display WQHD+ 120Hz and a gorgeous 6.73″ large screen. Thanks to the same E6 material, it is capable of a full-screen brightness of 1,200 nits and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, as well as displaying accurate colors thanks to the TrueColor display. With support for Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos, the device offers a truly immersive audio-visual experience. Both devices offer IP685 dust and water resistance, ensuring optimal protection and peace of mind.”

“Specifically, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will offer 3 generations of Android system updates and 5 years of security patch updates. Users of the two devices are also entitled to 6 months free trial for Google One cloud storage up to 2TB, which offers more storage space for memories taken with the pro-grade camera system, and up to 6 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and the YouTube Music app. digital car key of Android, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will allow users to share digital car keys with their loved ones to unlock, lock and start the car.

“In addition, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 users will receive 1 out of warranty repair without labor costs within the first 12 months of purchase. To further improve the overall after-sales experience, Xiaomi now offers the international warranty service for smartphones in over 40 markets worldwide. Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone users who meet the warranty conditions of the device can enjoy worldwide warranty service from any Xiaomi authorized service provider. Learn more at mi.com. “

“Xiaomi 13 Lite is designed for young smartphone users who are passionate about creating selfies, stories and unique scenes. Equipped with a dual front camera and versatile software functions, this device has been specifically designed to create this type of content. While the 32MP front camera captures crystal clear images, 8MP front camera helps provide additional depth information to achieve natural blur effect in self-portraits.

“For social media content creators, the device also offers useful and fun features such as Dynamic Framing, which intelligently detects the number of people in the frame, automatically adjusts the field of view and zooms in or out as appropriate, minimizing selfie distortion; and then Selfie zoom, Pocket mirror and Xiaomi Selfie Glow, all designed to allow you to take high-quality selfies and video calls with ease.

“To support daily operations, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform, a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display and 67W fast charging capabilities. All in a 7.23mm thin, 171g light body4 and equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, resulting in an unrivaled feel in the hand, which maintains long-lasting daily usability.”

Prices and availability

Xiaomi 13 Series will be available from February 26 at 17:00 on Amazon, mi.com and on sale at Xiaomi Store Italia and in the main consumer electronics stores and telephone operators.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in two colors, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, in the 12GB + 256GB version, starting from €1399.90. It will be possible to take advantage of the Early Bird discount of 100 euros from February 26 at 17:00 until 23:59 on March 12 on Amazon.it and mi.com and at Xiaomi Store Italia. The device will also be available at major consumer electronics stores and carriers.

Xiaomi 13 will be available in three colors, Black, White and Flora Green, with 2 memory variants:



8GB+256GB – starting from €1099.90. It will be possible to take advantage of the Early Bird discount of 100 euros from 26 February at 17:00 until 23:59 on 12 March online on Amazon and mi.com, and at Xiaomi Store Italia. It will also be available in major consumer electronics stores and telephone operators.

12GB+256GB – starting from €1199.90. It will be possible to take advantage of the Early Bird discount of 120 euros from February 26 at 17:00 to March 12 at 23:59 online (Amazon and mi.com) and at Xiaomi Store Italia.

Xiaomi 13 Lite will be available in three colors, Blue, Pink and Black, in the 8GB + 128GB version, starting from € 499.90 online on Amazon.it and mi.com, at the Xiaomi Store Italia, in the main consumer electronics stores and telephone operators.