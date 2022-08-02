Little and nothing is known about Xiaomi 12T, except that it is in development at the company from which it takes its name and that it will certainly be an excellent terminal from different points of view.

If you are desperate and would like to know more, stay with us though, because today we were able to perform a small miracle and become aware of the possible specifications of the device, so no more chatter and let’s get started!

Xiaomi 12T, here are the possible technical specifications

Xiaomi 12T is definitely a big question mark, in case you didn’t know it is one of the main future members of the family that makes up the top of the Xiaomi range, so expectations are high and there are only a few weeks left until the debut.

No more chatter therefore, because XiaomiUI has shared the results of a recent data mining which bears its signature and here are the specifications that emerged:

Codename: Plato

Display: 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), fingerprint scanner integrated into the display, OLED technology

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra (brand new 5nm chip)

RAM: 8GB, LPDDR5

Storage: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: Rear main: 108MP sensor, Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Rear ultra-wide angle: 8MP sensor, Samsung S5K4H7 Rear macro: 2MP sensor Front: 20MP sensor, Sony IMX596



Unfortunately, being a rumor we cannot give you guarantees on the reliability of what emerged, but very soon we will find out. Unfortunately for the moment, however, we have to be content with this little information!