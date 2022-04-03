Fans of the Chinese giant are anxiously awaiting the release of the Xiaomi premium range device, which in all likelihood will be called Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the latter could be very close to the release, in fact various rumors are starting to circulate on the web about it.

According to rumors coming from China, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would have entered the mass production phase and could therefore be close to its official announcement with consequent release. The smartphone will almost certainly make its debut in China initially, only to be subsequently released on the international market.

Not much is known about this model, but we certainly expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to have real top-of-the-range specifications, also a very interesting rumor has been spread from China regarding the materials of the back cover.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: back cover in 3 different materials

Apparently the company could release the smartphone in 3 different aesthetic variants, which would differ from each other for the material of the back cover. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was made of ceramic, a solution that has met with some success, and in fact, among the 3 variants we are talking about, the one in ceramicwhich may not be the only one available, however.

According to this rumor, Xiaomi 12 Ultra could in fact also be released in the variant with back cover in glass and in a third variant with back cover in vegan leather. Depending on the material chosen, various colors would then be available.

For the ceramic variant, only the white and black colors should be available, while for the glass one there could be more colors, it is also plausible to think of some particular coloring with dynamic colors also based on ambient light. On the vegan leather variant everything is silent as regards the colors, but also in this case it is plausible that the available colors will be different.

In the coming weeks, some further leaks will surely emerge and maybe we will be able to know something more about the model that will be company with Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.