Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a smartphone from the Chinese giant with the same name that needs little introduction, with a elegant design, an ultra-thin structure and a featherweight equal to only 159 gramsHowever, there is not only the weight of the Xiaomi device but also the price, which today you will find very discounted on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: that’s why you have to take advantage of the offer

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has as a distinctive sign compared to the previous model the processor which is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which offers a good functioning and a non-negligible characteristic does not overheat. The materials used are also interesting: the magnesium alloy which is more resistant than aluminum, ensuring durability and lightness.

Its kit includes the 33W charger, USB Type C cable for reloading and file transfer, one transparent protective cover in TPU it’s a pre-applied screen protector film, that you will find inside the package.

Regarding photography Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has been equipped with 4 sensors: a front 20 megapixel sensor, and in the back a 64 megapixel sensor (f / 1.79) with 4-in-1 pixel binning and 1.4 micro pixels, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor (f / 2.2) and telemacro sensor 5 megapixel (f / 2.4), and single tone flash. This will allow you to obtain good quality images that will ensure good light performance and satisfactory results in limiting lighting conditions.

The quality of the videos is decent being able to shoot up to 4K at 30 fps. Finally the battery is 4250 mAh with support for 33W fast charging. All this can be found on Amazon at a cost of € 269.90, instead of € 399.90, with a net saving of € 130.00 equal to 33%. A real bargain for a quality smartphone, with excellent features and a design that makes it always current. It is fair to specify that there is a but: it is not known how long this offer will last, being proposed by the store as “offer of the day“So hurry up!