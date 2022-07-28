Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to “play with fire” on Taiwan. The United States must adhere to the so-called One-China principle, which means that Taiwan is part of China and not independent.

US actions must be consistent with their words, Xi allegedly told Biden in their latest phone call, Chinese state media reported. Biden pledged in May to use force to defend Taiwan against an attack from China. Later, a spokesman weakened that to the message that the US wants to provide military support so that Taiwan can defend itself.

Communist China strongly opposes an independent, Western-oriented Taiwan. Beijing also does not want foreign forces to intervene in the matter, Xi said. “Those who play with fire will eventually burn themselves. I hope the American side fully understands that.” Xi has used such words before to reinforce the Chinese position.

Spoke for two hours

Both presidents are said to have found their conversation "candid and profound," Chinese state media said. According to the White House, Biden and Xi spent more than two hours on the phone and the contact was intended to keep the relationship stable despite mounting tensions. It was the fifth meeting between the two world leaders, which according to insiders was prompted, among other things, by the announced visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan.

Pelosi wants to show her support for Taiwan with her visit, as the island is under increasing pressure from China. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has already indicated that a visit by Pelosi will lead to “resolute and firm” measures, including imposing a no-fly zone around the island.

Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan soon to support the country’s independence from China. © AP



Rising tensions

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been rising in recent times. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020, is increasingly consciously positioning himself and is trying to establish official relations with countries. That is against the sore leg of Beijing. The People's Republic of China states that Taiwan must fully recognize Beijing's authority again by 2049 at the latest.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said at an Asian security conference in Singapore in mid-June that Beijing would not hesitate to go to war if Taiwan takes a step towards independence. That warning was mainly addressed to the US, which promised to defend Taiwan against an attack by China.