Get a little closer together: China’s President Xi Jinping (right) wants to intensify cooperation with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin on energy issues. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



China and Russia are likely to enter into even closer cooperation. This is what Xi Jinping is hinting at. For Beijing’s strong man, it’s also about clean and green energy.

Munich – Xi Jinping once again shakes hands with Vladimir Putin. According to the news agency, the Chinese president, whose rigorous corona measures have triggered protests in his own country, showed up Xinhua ready to intensify cooperation with Russia on energy policy. This emerges from a greeting letter to the 4th Sino-Russian Economic Forum for Energy.

It goes on to say that cooperation in the energy sector is “an important cornerstone of practical cooperation” between Beijing and Moscow. In addition, Xi speaks of a “positive force for maintaining global energy security”.

China and Russia: Response to G7 plan to cap Russian oil prices?

Meanwhile, the news agency emphasizes Reuters In this context, the plan of the G7 countries to activate a price cap for Russian oil from December 5, which is intended to make it more difficult for Putin to finance his Ukraine war. The hope of isolating the Kremlin boss internationally is also repeatedly linked to this.

But with Xi, what is probably the most important ally seems to remain firmly at his side. However, China’s head of state is also said to have known about Putin’s invasion plans in advance and approved of them.

Xi seeks closeness to Putin: Clean and green energy should also be promoted

Xi attributes the intensified communication and coordination to “external risks and challenges”. Therefore, important cooperation projects have also been pushed forward. This has demonstrated “the strong resilience of Sino-Russian energy cooperation and far-reaching prospects of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for a new era.”

After all, Xi was also open to promoting the development of clean and green energy together with Russia. At the same time, “international energy security and the stability of the industrial and supply chains” should be guaranteed. The aim is “new contributions to the long-term, healthy and sustainable development of the global energy market”.

Putin greets China: Kremlin boss sees “complicated international situation”

Putin also sent a letter of greeting to the participants of the forum. In it he speaks of a “complicated international situation”. In the constantly evolving partnership with China, “the energy sector will always remain one of the most important and dynamic areas of our economic cooperation”. It was “successful in bringing bilateral relations in the areas of oil and gas, coal and power generation to a very high level”.

Meanwhile, the news agency reported interfax citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia would discuss a gas union with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. It is about supplying each other, but also supplying to third countries such as China. Despite the sanctions from the West, Putin does not appear to have any difficulties in selling his raw materials – even to buyers who are clearly standing up to him in the Ukraine war. (mg)