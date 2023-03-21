WLadimir Putin was full of praise. Together with China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping, Russia’s president appeared before the press and the delegation members of both countries, who had gathered in the Kremlin, on Tuesday evening.

Xi and Putin signed two statements designed to further develop Russia-China cooperation, which Putin said is already a “pattern” for cooperation. There was applause in the hall. The negotiations were successful and took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, Putin enthused.

He was primarily concerned with the economic opportunities, such as the expansion of transport routes. Even before the start of a rather short meeting with the delegations of both countries, Putin had said in the afternoon that Russia was ready to develop the Northeast Passage along its own coast to the Arctic Ocean together with China.

Putin promotes Russian energy sources

The Northeast Passage, also known as the “Northern Sea Route”, runs for thousands of kilometers and is said to one day become an alternative way of exporting goods from Asia to Europe, but it is still a long way off. At the same time, the area is sensitive to Moscow from a military point of view and with regard to the development of Arctic mineral resources.

Putin promoted Russian energy sources that should cover the growing Chinese demand for raw materials. Referring to a second pipeline that will one day deliver Russian gas to China and will be called “Power of Siberia 2,” Putin said “almost all parameters” of the deal have been agreed with China. However, Russia’s president had already claimed last September that he had an agreement with Beijing on the pipeline, which has so far rejected the planned route via Mongolia.



Pompous welcome: Xi and Putin at the welcoming ceremony in the Kremlin

Image: Reuters



Putin has now promised that the trade volume between the two countries will reach and exceed the targeted $200 billion mark this year. Despite Western “sanction pressure” the “historic” mark of 185 billion dollars has already been reached, said Putin. However, the Western sanctions in the Ukraine war have promoted Russia’s energy exports to China, which buys Russian crude oil at large discounts.







Putin also advocated that Chinese manufacturers should replace Western producers of passenger cars, for example, which have withdrawn from Russia. It’s about “technological sovereignty,” said Putin, and set the goal that “Russia and China” should become world market leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, for example.

China and Russia at stake “the fate of mankind”

In front of the press in the evening, Putin spoke only marginally about the Ukraine war. Referring to a British announcement to supply Ukraine with armor-piercing depleted uranium ammunition, Putin said Russia was “forced to respond” because “the collective West is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component.” He spent four and a half hours with Xi in the Kremlin on Monday evening. According to Putin, at what the Kremlin calls the tête-à-tête, which is said to have also included dinner, the two also talked about the Chinese so-called plan to end the Ukraine war, which, however, does not provide for a Russian withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Putin’s spokesman warned the Russian public on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations on the Ukraine war for the time being. “Washington, European capitals, but first and foremost Washington” have no interest in a peaceful solution, said Dmitry Peskov on state television. “They don’t even allow Kiev to think about it.” However, Peskov recently said that Russia would achieve all the goals of the “special operation” by continuing it. Putin then said in the evening that China’s “peace plan” could become the basis for a “peace solution if the West and Kiev are willing to do so”.







In his final statement, Xi also praised the exchange with Putin. China and Russia are not just about bilateral relations, but about “the fate of mankind”. Forever “peace and dialogue,” Xi said, touting his plan on the Ukraine war to take an “impartial stance” and restart negotiations. On Tuesday morning, before the negotiations in the Kremlin, the state guest was received in the “White House”, the seat of government on the banks of the Moskva River.

Xi told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin he had invited Putin to visit China Monday night, citing the third forum on China’s One Belt, One Road initiative to be held this year. According to Xi, Putin was already at the first two forums. He is scheduled to fly back to Beijing this Wednesday.