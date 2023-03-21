Xi visits Moscow | Xi invited Putin for a return visit to China, according to the Russian media

One of the topics of discussion between Xi and Putin is the 12-point plan to end the war in Ukraine, which received a mixed reception from China.

China’s manager Xi Jinping and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will begin the official leg of Xi’s visit on Tuesday.

Russian media, including the state news agency Ria Novosti, reported on Tuesday morning that Xi has invited Putin to visit China later this year.

On Tuesday, Xi will also meet the Russian Prime Minister by Mihail Mishustin, says, among others, the Russian news agency Tass. News agencies reported on Tuesday morning that Xi arrived for his meeting with Mishustin in Moscow.

One Among the topics of discussion between Xi and Putin will be the conflicting reception released by China in February on the anniversary of the war A 12-point plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Xi’s three-day visit began on Monday with an informal discussion that lasted four and a half hours, according to Russian media.

Both Putin and Xi praised the two countries’ close ties on Monday, with Putin saying the two countries share many common interests.