The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, considered this Friday in his telephone conversation with the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, that both countries can be “partners and friends” and was willing to “promote greater progress in binational ties from a new starting point,” according to the Asian country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Given the broad common interests and extensive space for cooperation between the two countries, China and the United States can be partners and friends, “contribute to each other’s success and promote common prosperity, for the benefit of both countries and the entire world.”Xi told Trump during the call, which marked the first contact between the two in four years.

“The call has been very good for both China and the US. I hope we will solve many problems together. We talked about balancing trade, fentanyl, TikTok and many other topics. “President Xi and I will do everything we can to make the world more peaceful and secure,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The American tycoon’s ‘post’ comes just hours after the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that he will be the vice president of the Asian giant. Han Zheng, who attends the inauguration ceremony of Trump, even though Xi had been invited to the event.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the two leaders agreed establish a strategic communication channel “to stay in regular contact on transcendental issues of common interest” during a contact in which they also “exchanged opinions on the Ukraine crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” among other issues.

“Prudence” with Taiwan

The Chinese ruler noted in the conversation that It is “natural that there will be some disagreements between two large countries with different national realities”, but defended as crucial “mutually respecting each other’s vital interests and transcendental concerns and finding an appropriate solution”.

Thus, Xi asked Trump to address with “prudence” the Taiwan questionwhich “concerns China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” defended that bilateral economic and trade relations are “in essence mutually beneficial and win-win” and warned that “confrontation and conflict should not be an option.” “.

“Both sides must adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation of shared gains, work together more closely and do more big, practical and good things that benefit both countries and the world, allowing China and the United States, like two giant ships, to advance steadily on the path of stable, healthy and sustainable,” said the Chinese leader.

Trump wants to meet Xi soon

For his part, Trump, according to the official statement released by Beijing, thanked Xi for his congratulations and “said that he values ​​his great relations” with the Chinese ruler. with whom he hopes to “continue talking and meet soon.” “As the most important countries in the world, the United States and China should get along for years and beyond and work together for world peace,” said the US president-elect.

During the election campaign that took him to the White House, Trump promised new tariffs on Chinese importsin a similar line to the trade war that he promoted during his first term (2017-2021) and in a context of tensions with China over issues such as Taiwan, technology or the war in Ukraine.