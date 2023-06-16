China-USA, Xi receives Bill Gates and snubs (for now) Blinken

“You’re the first American friend I’ve met this year.” Xi Jinping thus welcomed Bill Gates in Beijing, in the first receipt granted to a foreign private entrepreneur for several years, certainly since before the Covid-19 pandemic. A meeting aimed at reassuring American and international investors but also and above all at underpinning Chinese rhetoric in relations with the United States. According to Beijing, private individuals and US companies are happy to maintain relations with China and the “problem” is represented only by politics and the Pentagon, which exacerbates tempers.

How to reiterate that nobody wants decoupling or “risk reduction”.if not the White House or the American parliament engaged in a competition to see who is more anti-Chinese and aimed at containing Beijing, a phenomenon which however risks overwhelming the interests of various American companies. It is significant that the meeting with Gates arrives 48 hours after Antony Blinken’s expected arrival in Beijing, the secretary of state who rescheduled his visit after the cancellation of the one in February due to the affair of the alleged spy balloon. All the while work is underway on Xi’s possible physical participation in the APEC (Asia-Pacific) summit scheduled for November in San Francisco.

If there were no major crises, Xi will show up for the first time in the US 5 years after his visit to Donald Trump. And it would do so in the symbolic city of the Chinese diaspora in the United States. An event that could take on a very significant significance in bilateral relations and beyond.

Xi’s possible trip to San Francisco and the parade of American entrepreneurs in Beijing

But in the meantime we start from Gates. According to Chinese state media, Xi “expressed his appreciation for Gates and his foundation’s long-term commitment to promoting global poverty alleviation, health, development, public welfare and charity.” Gates – who left Microsoft for good in 2020 – is arrived in China to meet some partners of his non-profit foundation, the Bill & Melissa Gates Foundation. He then gave a speech on Thursday at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), a non-profit organization founded in 2016 in synergy between the Gates foundation, Tsinghua University and the Beijing municipal government to fund research into drug development and new medical technologies.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, at the GHDDI the American businessman praised China’s successes in the fields of “health, agriculture, nutrition and poverty alleviation”, saying he is confident that the People’s Republic “it will play an even more important role” in addressing today’s global issues, from climate change to health inequalities.

The last meeting between Xi and Gates was in 2015, when they met on the sidelines of the Boao forum in Hainan province. In early 2020, Xi wrote a letter to Gates thanking him and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for pledging assistance to China, including $5 million for the country’s fight against Covid-19.

The match scores the end of a long hiatus for Xi in recent years from meeting foreign private entrepreneurs and business leaders, after the Chinese president stopped traveling abroad for nearly three years as China closed its borders amid the pandemic. Several foreign chief executives have visited China since it reopened earlier this year, but most of them have mainly met with government ministers.

Premier Li Qiang met with a group of foreign CEOs, including Tim Cook of Apple, in March, while Elon Musk of Tesla met with Deputy Premier Ding Xuexiang last month. Not Xi, however, who granted this “honor” only to Gates and just two days after Blinken’s arrival. The reception of the head of American diplomacy by the Chinese president has not yet been made official. Failure to meet would give an even stronger signal on Beijing’s perspective in bilateral relations: yes to business and no to politics, trying to leverage the first dimension to change the course of the second.

