China has maintained a low profile during the initial weeks of Donald Trump’s second term, perhaps following one of many maxims attributed to Sun Tzu: that which recommends “never interrupting your enemy when you are making an error.” The discouraging incident lived in the Oval Office … It has not been an exception. However, sometimes the facts speak as much or more than the words.

While Trump and JD Vance took turns trying to shout as furmers to the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, making trizas no longer all presidential dignity but the moral preeminence of the United States as the leader of the free world, Xi Jinping received Serguéi Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Security Council in Beijing.

During the reception, held this Friday at the Grand Palace of the People, the Chinese leader stressed that throughout the last two months he has departed on as many occasions with Vladimir Putin, talks that have served to “provide high -level guidance for the development of relations between China and Russia, and maintain deep communication on a series of important international and regional issues.”

Shoigu, on the other hand, replied, ensuring that “the Russian part will firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and will remain unwavering in strengthening cooperation with China,” according to the transcription released by Chinese official means.

The Russian envoy also held a subsequent meeting with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister and head of Chinese diplomacy. The latter stressed that “under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, relations between China and Russia will remain firm as a rock, unwavering and immovable.” «History and reality have repeatedly demonstrated that relations between China and Russia have a strong internal impulse, a deep popular basis and a unique strategic value. The relationship is not directed against any third country and will not be affected by external interference, ”Wang added.

This phrase constitutes a Viewed response to the pretense of the USA, Explanned days ago by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to attract Russia to move her away from China, an investment of the “Nixon model.” “The relationship between China and Russia in the New Era exceeds the Military Alliance model in the style of the Cold War and transcends the obsolete confrontation thinking between blocks,” concluded the minister.

The dialogue also advanced the Preparations for the commemoration of the end of World War II that Russia will organize in May and will have XI as a guest of honor. China could be preparing its own celebration, as the Hongkonese newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’ has advanced, a military parade that would take place in September and would have the presence of Putin. An exchange of courtesies between two authoritarian regimes willing to transform, by force if necessary, the status quo, while Trump accused Zelenski of “playing with World War III.”

“Blackmail”

China has raised the voice, bureaucratic, to express His rejection of the new tariffs announced by Trump, through two communications from its Foreign and Commerce Ministries. “China deplores this and opposes this measure, and will take the necessary actions to firmly defend their legitimate interests,” said the first of the agencies, without detailing which replica lasts the regime. “The issue of fentanyl is nothing more than an excuse to impose tariffs, press and blackmail China.”

USA, for the moment, It will impose rates of another 10% that will take effect next Wednesday, March 4the same day that the Chinese legislative apparatus, known as “Lianghui”, the most important political appointment of the course in the country begins. The televisions of their press center broadcast this morning the video of the tense visit of Zelenski to the White House, for pasmo and joy of the attendees.