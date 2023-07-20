Beijing, summit between Xi and former US secretary Kissinger in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing today: state broadcaster CCTV reports it without providing further details for the moment. Kissinger, who is 100 years old, was the architect of the historic rapprochement between China and the United States in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, the US is still sounding an alarm: Russia would be ready to attack civilian ships sailing in the Black Sea and blame the attacks on Ukraine. This was stated by White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge. Moscow, on the other hand, is entrusting the Russian shares of the European giants to Kadyrov and his cohorts of loyalists.

