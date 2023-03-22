Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday (22) after a summit meeting with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin to demonstrate unity in the face of Western powers, a meeting that did not leave important advances for an eventual ceasefire in the Ukraine.

The two nations, keen to counter the United States’ international influence, expressed concerns about NATO expansion and agreed to deepen an alliance that has become more intense since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Xi’s plane took off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after a farewell ceremony with an honor guard and the playing of the national anthems of Russia and China, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Chinese president’s visit was interpreted as support for Putin, who is the subject of a detention order from the International Criminal Court for alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors.

The Russian leader said he was open to negotiating with Ukraine and praised the 12-point peace proposal presented by China, which calls for dialogue and respect for the territorial sovereignty of all countries.

“Various points of the peace plan proposed by China (…) can serve as a basis for a peaceful solution, provided the West and Kiev are willing to do so. However, at the moment we see no willingness on their part,” Putin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said he had invited China to talks but was still waiting for a response.

China played an important role as a mediator in the recent diplomatic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but analysts find it difficult to bring about an end to hostilities in the former Soviet republic.

US Security Council spokesman John Kirby ruled out that China could be considered “reasonably impartial” in this conflict.

– “Unlimited possibilities” –

United by their desire to counteract US global dominance, China and Russia have put Cold War disagreements behind them and have stepped up cooperation in recent years.

On the second day of meetings in Moscow, Xi said relations between the two nations “enter a new era” and Putin celebrated “the limitless possibilities and prospects” of cooperation.

In addition to addressing the Ukrainian conflict, the two heads of state signed an agreement for the construction of a gigantic gas pipeline that will transport gas from Siberia to northwest China.

Putin said the talks were “meaningful and sincere” and that his country, after losing much of the European market, could meet the Asian giant’s “growing demand” for energy.

In a joint statement, the two allies expressed concern about the growing strengthening of ties between NATO and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region” and accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization of “undermining regional peace and stability”.

The presidents have exchanged cordial gestures since the beginning of the visit on Monday, when they referred to each other as “dear friend”.

China and Russia often act together on the United Nations Security Council, using their veto power as permanent members to thwart initiatives by Western countries.

Beijing has tried to establish a position as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but Washington considers its proposals to be “delay tactics” to help and buy Moscow more time.

While Xi was visiting Moscow, the head of government of another Asian power, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, traveled to Kiev on Tuesday and met with President Zelensky.

“Our conversations with Mr. Kishida were very productive,” declared the Ukrainian.

Kishida was the only G7 leader who had not visited Ukraine since the start of the war and was under pressure to travel to the country ahead of hosting the summit of the group of the world’s most industrialized economies in May.

Zelensky confirmed that he will participate in the G7 meeting via videoconference.