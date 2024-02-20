Over the past fifty years since the end of the Mao era, the Chinese Communist Party has relied on a growing and increasingly prosperous middle class for its legitimacy. Although about 600 million Chinese still live on five dollars a day and perhaps another 200 million rural migrants in first- or second-tier cities live on 15 to 25 dollars a day, they have little hope of improving their lives because of Hukou , the regime's rigid internal passport system.

The bearers of rural Hukou are not the citizens with whom the party made its deal of increasing prosperity in exchange for tacit support for the regime. They are the most educated and mobile citizens of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and the countless second-tier cities on which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) relies.

And it is this group, with an urban Hukou, approximately 600 million, that is having a profound change in perspective. For them, the hope of a better future was crushed. They were brutalized during Covid lockdowns, which led to widespread tension in cities. The regime recognized this social crisis by ending confinements almost overnight. Unlike much of the post-Covid world, China remains mired in economic difficulties. The urban middle class is waking up to reality. And this represents a significant challenge for the party.

Indeed, the legitimacy of the People's Republic of China, at least for the past two decades, has been based on the regime's tacit agreement with the urban middle class to provide their growing personal prosperity in exchange for abandoning democracy and all its trappings (a free press, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and so on). With Xi Jinping's ascension to the position of general secretary of the CCP in 2012, the concept was institutionalized as the “Chinese Dream”. Xi called for national rejuvenation and China's greatness. Articulating the vision in 2012, he called for the country to be “a moderately prosperous society by 2021,” the centennial of the CCP, and to be a fully developed country by 2049, the centennial of the People's Republic of China.

Twelve years later, Xi's Chinese Dream is dead. Unemployment among urban residents with higher education is 20 percent or more. Lockdowns created resentment and anger, and economic growth stagnated. In reality, it is probably decreasing, despite official statistics to the contrary.

The middle class no longer believes that things will continue to get better for them. This could lead them to question everything else. The downward spiral cast a shadow over everything. The urban housing bubble that created a perception of prosperity has exploded, and there is nothing to replace it. For those who still have jobs, wages are plummeting and the currency is devaluing to boost exports. More and more highly skilled jobs are being done by robots, satisfying the CCP's industrial policy goals. Robot production, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), has increased by a factor of 20 since 2012. One-third of global robot sales are to China.

From all directions, younger, more educated urban dwellers are besieged by despair. They see only futility in the deal that previous generations made, and they are not interested. Young people are giving up — they don't want marriage, they don't want children, they don't want the relentless search for increasingly scarce jobs that won't lead to prosperity and economic mobility. It's an explicit recognition of another social construct known as “996” — working from 9am to 9pm six days a week. Younger, more educated urbanites don't accept this.

Although they cannot choose their leaders in the democratic sense, middle-class Chinese are also beginning to vote with their feet. In an ominous sign for Xi and the party, illegal emigration from China is on the rise. According to Bloomberg reports last December, illegal immigration from China to the US has increased by more than 100 percent in recent years, with more than 60,000 crossing the border since the end of 2022.

The program 60 Minutes, on the American television network CBS, recently broadcast a segment in which recent arrivals were interviewed while crossing the US border. They explained that they came looking for work and a sense of hope.

There are many reasons for this. China's declining economic outlook tops the list. The housing collapse wiped out many people's life savings. The demographic desert caused in part by the disastrous one-child policy, which has now been abandoned, has resulted in a shrinking population. Without a significant social network, a single child often has to support two elderly parents and four grandparents. Single women have no prospects, with employed men not getting urban Hukou benefits, so many are forgoing having children altogether. A man with rural Hukou is denied many of the benefits of citizenship in urban areas. These men cannot send their children to urban Hukou schools or use medical facilities and other urban Hukou services.

What's remarkable is how many of these appear to come from China's middle class. The CBS report shows well-dressed adults, families with children, young adults and others coming with carry-on luggage, some of them passing through an opening in the border fence.

There is understandable concern that some of these migrants may be coming to engage in criminal activities, including economic and national security espionage and related purposes. Some may well be affiliated with the illegal drug trade and facilitating the fentanyl crisis, which has roots in China. The US government is right to focus on this possibility and take necessary precautions to avoid it. But it would be a significant misreading of the situation to assume that most of the tens of thousands crossing the border do so for any reason other than that they have given up on China and know they would not be welcome back anyway. Many of these are clearly ready to trade the Chinese Dream for the American Dream.

A serious negative cycle is underway in the Chinese economy that contributes to the negative mindset. With economic challenges at play, consumer spending has declined and household savings have increased sharply. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, household deposits in the first half of 2023 reached an all-time high, increasing 15 percent from the previous year.

Even before the spending slowdown, consumption as a percentage of GDP in China typically lagged other countries. The resulting slowdown in consumer spending is contributing to both rising unemployment and falling wages, which are seeing double-digit reductions, especially in urban middle-class skilled labor positions. This, in turn, fuels the slowdown in consumption and the need to save more, and the cycle continues.

Political reasons are also at play in China's middle-class mentality. The recent elections in Taiwan are an example of this. The result was seen as slightly favorable to China because the more aligned party won the majority of seats in the legislature, while the more independence-leaning party won the presidency only with a plurality of votes, not a majority. But regardless of this outcome, the real message is that middle-class Chinese citizens in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities see successive multi-party elections in Taiwan, which the CCP claims is part of China, and understand that Xi's promise of rejuvenation in a one-party authoritarian system is empty. Liberal democracy “is a clear insult to the CCP narrative,” according to Chong Ja Ian of the National University of Singapore, cited by Reuters.

Another ominous aspect of the current situation on the continent is how much economic activity has been handed over to the informal sector. This includes labor-intensive jobs, including street vendors, domestic workers, delivery drivers — the self-employment economy, largely. According to a detailed analysis by CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) in partnership with Stanford University's China Center for Economics and Institutions, urban employment in the informal economy now stands at 60 percent , more than doubling in the last 20 years.

As noted in the study, countries with a large informal economy also face a declining tax base, among other negative outcomes. With more robots taking on skilled positions, urban workers are forced to accept jobs below their qualifications, creating a sense of hopelessness, a loss of confidence that their lives will improve over time. Overall, this has dispelled the perception that China is moving towards becoming a developed economy; the middle class sees their country regressing, not advancing. This observation is accompanied by an accelerated decline in living standards and, of course, economic growth and prosperity.

China is an authoritarian state, with totalitarian characteristics. Every aspect of society is monitored by the government. Information is tightly controlled, and everything the West sees about life in China is what the government wants it to see. But the cracks and fissures are becoming too obvious to ignore. The outward migration of the middle class is an obvious indicator that the regime faces a serious threat to its ability to shape the narrative.

There should be no doubt that this will lead to even more desperate attempts by the party to maintain control and reverse these trends. The government is on the offensive. The CCP is in full swing to change the impressions of a nation in decline. Premier Li Qiang returned to Davos this year, not citing Lincoln as Xi Jinping did when he was there at the start of his term, but reassuring Western leaders and businesspeople that China is open and welcomes investment.

But times have changed.

Since Xi declared his vision for the Chinese Dream, it is no longer possible to cover the sun with a sieve. The US and like-minded allies understand that China does not seek liberal, market-oriented engagement. The mainland has unfortunately absorbed Hong Kong in all practical respects. That the CCP would do the same to Taiwan if the rest of the world agreed is clearly understood, and acceptance is growing that allowing it would be a disaster.

The abandonment of the Chinese Dream by the urban and educated middle class may not be the end of the regime. But to maintain their control, even absolute monarchs of the past depended on the consent of nobles. Eventually, this control was ceded, and nobles gained more agency over their lives—see, for example, Magna Carta in England. This is human nature. When people feel they have no prospect of improving their situation, they at least look for ways to express their anger.

In China, there are no longer any levers for the government to pull to stimulate and control the economy, and the middle classes may begin to make other decisions to express frustration. The regime's rapid lifting of “zero Covid” restrictions, in response to active and passive resistance to the government's program, is the most obvious recent example. This also demonstrates the middle class fleeing the country. The Chinese people are anxious because they know that the agreement with the regime is falling apart. It's impossible to know where this will lead, and I hope it remains peaceful. But one thing is clear: Xi's Chinese Dream has become a nightmare for the very people his party depends on for its legitimacy.

Therese Shaheen is a businesswoman and CEO of US Asia International. She was president of the U.S. State Department's American Institute in Taiwan from 2002 to 2004.

©2024 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English: Xi Jinping's 'China Dream' Is Dead