Xi Jiping won this Friday (10) a historic third presidential term in China after a vote by the country’s parliamentary body, which ratifies his status as the most powerful leader in decades.

The result of the deputies’ vote was overwhelming: 2,952 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions. The announcement was celebrated with applause from parliamentarians gathered in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Parliament is, in practice, subordinate to the Communist Party (CPC), which in October already appointed Xi to another five-year term as general secretary of formation and commander of the military commission, the two most important posts in the country.

The only candidate for the position of president, the 69-year-old representative received a new term as head of state, a position he has held since 2013.

After the announcement of the result, three uniformed soldiers went down the stairs of the huge hall to place a copy of the Constitution on a table.

“I pledge to be loyal to the motherland and the people… state for the whole country.

The last few months have been difficult for Xi, with massive demonstrations in late November against his “covid zero” policy and a spate of deaths after he abandoned the strategy in December.

These sensitive issues were avoided during the annual session of parliament, a carefully choreographed event at which Xi’s ally Li Qiang is expected to replace Li Keqiang as prime minister.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) also chose former Vice Premier Han Zheng as vice chairman, succeeding Wang Qishan, and Zhao Leji as chairman of the parliament’s standing committee.

– Cult of personality –

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country is a very close economic and diplomatic ally of China, quickly expressed “sincere congratulations” to Xi Jinping.

“Russia highly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations between our countries,” Putin said in a message released by the Kremlin.

Xi’s formal re-election as head of state crowns the remarkable political rise of a formerly unknown public official who has become the most powerful Chinese leader in decades.

Swiss writer and journalist Adrian Geiges, author of a biography on the president, considers that Xi “really has a vision of China”.

“He wants China to become the most powerful country in the world,” he told AFP.

For decades, the People’s Republic of China, seared by political chaos and the cult of personality during the reign of its founder Mao Zedong (1949-1976), promoted a more collegial system of government in the upper echelons of power.

With this model, Xi’s predecessors (Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao) left the presidency after 10 years in office.

Xi Jinping, however, ended this rule by abolishing the constitutional limit of two presidential terms in 2018, while nurturing an incipient cult of his personality.

– “Containment, Encirclement and Suppression” –

Xi Jinping will thus be the ruler with the most years of power in the recent history of the Asian giant.

Already in his 70s when his third term ends, he could even aspire to another five years as president if no credible successor emerges in that time.

But the world’s second-largest economy has many challenges ahead: slowing growth, falling birthrates, struggling real estate and a shaky international image.

Relations with the United States are at their lowest point in decades, with several disputes ranging from Taiwan’s status to the treatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, to rivalry in the technology sector.

Xi this week denounced the “policy of containment, encirclement and suppression against China” applied by “Western countries led by the United States”, which provoked “unprecedented, severe challenges to the country’s development”.

“We will see a more self-confident China on the international stage, which will present its speech more pronouncedly, as it tries to reduce its dependence on the rest of the world,” said Steve Tsang, of the SOAS China institute in London.

