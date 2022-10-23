Xi Ping’s term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China was renewed for five years during a closed-door voting process, paving the way for him to be officially installed as head of state for a new term in March 2023.

In his speech, the Chinese president pledged to work resolutely to confront the challenges facing his country during the next stage.

“We will ensure a new 100 years of prosperity,” Xi Bing said.

This third term will make Xi Ping the most powerful leader since the days of the regime’s founder, Mao Zedong (1949-1976).