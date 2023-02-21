WSJ: Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia to meet with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. About it informs newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The source of the publication clarifies that Beijing intends to play a “more active role” in ending the military conflict in Ukraine. It is noted that the visit of the Chinese leader to Russia “will give impetus to the start of multilateral peace talks,” and Xi Jinping himself will warn Putin against the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Xi Jinping assured that he is ready to lead China and Russia together with Putin to deepen all-round strategic cooperation and practical cooperation in various fields “for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”

Prior to this, Putin called the relationship between Russia and China a model of cooperation in the world. It is noteworthy, he stressed, that they have improved against the backdrop of growing tensions in the world.