After achieving rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek to repeat the feat in the Ukrainian conflict during his visit to Russia this week.

Xi, who is seeking to bolster his country’s position on the world stage after being sworn in for a third term, was praised even by the United States for his role as a mediator in the surprising restoration of relations between the two main rivals in the Middle East, on 10 March.

China’s intention is “to play a constructive role in promoting the peace talks,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The American The Wall Street Journal said that Xi intended to talk soon with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky, an initiative that the White House also called “very good”.

Meanwhile, Western governments hope that he will use his visit to Moscow to ask his “old friend” Vladimir Putin to end the conflict that has lasted more than a year.

“Everyone wants an end to the war, given that Europe has a lot to lose and perhaps the United States may not be able to continue supporting Ukraine for a long time,” said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at People’s University of Ukraine. China, in Beijing.

An important ally of Moscow, China presents itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict. So far, however, he has refused to condemn the Russian invasion and has criticized US aid to Kiev.

– No concrete solutions –

For Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Montclair, in the United States, “China has done little to promote peace in Ukraine, as any effort by it would amount to putting pressure on Russia, or at least pointing the finger directly for her”.

Xi Jinping’s visit, which comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin on Friday for war crimes, is intended “to show support for his strategic ally without going so far as to to help him, which would trigger sanctions”, estimates the expert.

Beijing criticized the ICC’s “double standards” on Monday and urged the court to respect the immunity of heads of state.

In February, China published a 12-point document, in which it called for dialogue and respect for the territorial sovereignty of each country in the Ukrainian conflict. He also introduced the Global Security Initiative (GSI), designed to “promote peace and sustainable development”.

In both cases, Westerners criticized the lack of concrete solutions.

For Ja Ian Chong, associate professor at the National University of Singapore, China’s recent positions appear to be “an attempt to highlight” its GSI and “create momentum for its foreign policy and its new global commitment”.

But in the end, he says, it will be the “content of your proposals during meetings with Ukrainian and Russian leaders” that will tell whether China is “effectively stepping up its efforts” for peace.

– “Armistice” –

China’s mediation capacity was evident in the case of Iran and Saudi Arabia. Reaching a deal on Ukraine will however be “much more difficult”, assesses Wang Yiwei, citing China’s “limited” influence over Russia and US support for Kiev.

But Beijing could, he said, contribute to a “Korean War-style armistice”. It would put an end to fighting, but not to issues of territorial sovereignty.

According to Elizabeth Wishnick, it is “unlikely” that Ukraine “will accept China’s mediation, because it does not consider it neutral, or impartial”.

“Xi may be looking forward to another diplomatic success, but I don’t see that on the horizon,” he added, adding that “neither party is ready to give up its hopes of conquering territory on the battlefield.”