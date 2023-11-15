Political scientist Wong: China expects trade tariffs to ease from the meeting between the heads of the United States and China

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on November 15 in San Francisco, a year after their last talks in Bali. The American leader called the purpose of the meeting with his Chinese colleague a return to the normal course of communication, reports Reuters.

It is noted that the meeting of heads of state will take place not on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, but at the Filoli estate in San Mateo County.

Biden spoke about China’s “real problems” ahead of the meeting

The American president at an event ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping statedthat the main goal of their negotiations will be a return to the normal course of communication. He expressed a desire to be able to “pick up the phone and talk to each other” in the event of a crisis and ensure that the two countries’ militaries remain in contact.

At the same time, the head of the White House indicated that China has “real problems.” As indicated CNNBiden could be referring to problems in the Chinese economy – in particular, rising unemployment among the young population and the crisis in the real estate market.

President Xi is another example of how American leadership in the world is being restored. They have “real problems” Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning commented on his statement and noted that there is no country in the world without problems, but the United States will be able to give its people a better life. She stressed that in achieving stability in China-US relations, mutual respect is the main point.

US President Joe Biden Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Biden also said that his goals include helping the Chinese economy, provided that its growth does not come at the expense of US intellectual property. “If the average Chinese citizen can have a decent-paying job, it will benefit them and all of us,” the politician said.

The US President assured that he does not intend to continue to support the position that if the US wants to invest in China, it must “reveal all their trade secrets.”

American officials revealed details of the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping

According to the agency Bloomberg, the leaders of the countries will discuss the status of Taiwan, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. In addition, Chinese officials are expected to push for the removal of export controls, tariffs and restrictions on investment in the United States.

Joint US-China demonstration Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Reuters sources said Biden will try to pressure Xi Jinping to use China’s influence to urge Iran not to take provocative actions or encourage its proxies to enter the conflict to avoid a regional escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

How reports Handelsblatt, the US government believes that since Beijing is a major buyer of Iranian oil, it will have significant leverage over Iran, which in turn funds Hamas.

Experts expect that the main topic of the meeting of heads of state will be Taiwan. According to Ian Johnson, an Asia expert at the Washington Council on Foreign Relations think tank, the Chinese leader will insist that Biden oppose Taiwanese independence, but the American leader is “unlikely to do him this favor.”

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Photo: Sergei Savostyano / Reuters

Ahead of the talks, U.S. officials said they did not expect a “long list” of results or even a joint statement from the leaders, as is typical after summits between the leaders.

“Now is the time for high-level diplomacy. Intense competition requires intensive diplomacy to manage tensions and prevent competition from escalating into conflict or confrontation,” said a senior US presidential administration official.

China expects US to ease trade tariffs

Nelson Wong, vice president of the Shanghai Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Lenta.ru that the heads of state will definitely discuss a wide range of topics. He said Xi Jinping will definitely emphasize that the Taiwan issue is China’s internal matter and the top priority of its national interests.

The meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping became possible because China is tired of the US saying one thing and doing another Nelson WongVice President of the Shanghai Center for Strategic and International Studies

The political scientist added that, following the negotiations, Beijing expects an open statement from the American side that Washington “does not support Taiwan’s independence and adheres to the one China policy,” but one can hardly expect the United States to abandon “strategic ambiguity” on this issue.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Photo: Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters

In addition, he said that the question that deserves special attention is whether Biden and Xi Jinping can reach some kind of consensus on the status of the US dollar in connection with China’s use of the yuan for its trade payments with other countries. According to Wong, this was a direct challenge to the American currency, which Washington considers “one of the pillars for maintaining its global dominance.”

The Chinese side expects the US to ease trade barriers and reduce some import tariffs on certain goods from China, as well as increase Chinese imports of American agricultural products Nelson WongVice President of the Shanghai Center for Strategic and International Studies

He noted that in connection with the upcoming meeting of the two leaders, we can expect some kind of breakthrough towards normalizing relations, but only when the United States truly understands and appreciates that China strives for peaceful coexistence, not dominance.

The Kremlin announced its intention to monitor the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow will monitor reports of a meeting between the US President and the leader of the People’s Republic of China.

Each such meeting between the two largest economies in the world is important for everyone. Therefore, one way or another, of course, we will monitor the messages that will accompany this meeting Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

At the same time, he noted that their meeting “is still not a topic that is widely on our agenda.”