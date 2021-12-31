Xi Jinping wants “reunification with Taiwan” in end-of-year speech

<div id="tp-post-content"><div class="article-body paywall-google" id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w-900x540.jpeg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w.jpeg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w-660x372.jpeg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w-900x540.jpeg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w-380x214.jpeg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31174015\/8013922547001w-660x372.jpeg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Chinese President Xi Jiping.<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: Roman Pilipey\/EFE<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">The dictator of China, Xi Jinping, delivered a year-end speech this Friday (31) in which he said that "to achieve the complete reunification of the motherland" is "the common desire" of "Chinese from both sides of the Straits Taiwan,\u201d according to official Chinese media. Xi analyzed some of the most important events of the year in China, including the celebrations, which he presided, for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party in July.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"We were in Tiananmen after a turbulent historic trip," said Xi, who pledged efforts to ensure that the Chinese communists "live up to the times." After a year of tightening Beijing's grip on the former British colony, Xi said "the motherland has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao", where "through efforts" the one-country, two-country system systems, may "be stable".<\/p><p tabindex="0">The Chinese dictator, who described himself in the speech as "someone who comes from the countryside" and "experienced poverty", recalled the declared achievements of the campaign against extreme poverty in the country, but stressed that "there is still a long way to go". Xi Jinping also referred to the army and police and rescue work in disasters, including this year's flooding in Henan Province in the summer, which left more than 300 dead.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The Chinese dictator, who has not left the country for nearly two years, said that at his videoconference meetings with foreign leaders he had received "compliments" for China's contribution to fighting the pandemic, citing Chinese sending "2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations". 